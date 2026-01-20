Lil Uzi Vert is rooting for the Indiana Hoosiers at the National Championship tonight against the Miami Hurricanes.

The Just Wanna Rock rapper was seen on the field ahead of the game, when a reporter asked, “Why are you hear tonight?”

The rapper responded by holding up Hoosier quarterback Fernando Mendoza's jersey.

Fans in the comment section were excited for the rapper to be rooting for the Hoosiers.

“Uzi from Big 10 country He knows what elite football looks like,” one fan wrote in the comment section.

“Bro already got the natty champs shirt on his head he know what going down,” a Hoosier fan wrote back.

“Bro is from Philly but I respect him riding with the Midwest,” another fan replied.

Lil Uzi is all about Indiana and Fernando Mendoza tonight pic.twitter.com/R2mIua7wkt — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) January 19, 2026

Prior to the National Championship game, Mendoza shared what this game means to him as he has the chance to win the title for his hometown.

Article Continues Below

“Yeah, I would say that it's been such a special journey. Can't thank God enough and can't thank my teammates enough,” Mendoza said during media day per 247Sports. “It's been such a great year, not only on the field but also off the field with those guys and in the meeting rooms. Special is the word to describe it.”

He then gave some words of advice to young men who are out there watching him on the field.

“Then also, my message to the youngsters, I briefed it in my Heisman speech, but I would say no matter what star recruit you are — if you're too big, too little, you're not high ranked enough — you can do it,” he continued. “You've got to put the work in.”

Mendoza explained that it took him growing up to realize what putting the work in really meant and why it has resurfaced for him in his life now.

“As a kid, I always heard these messages, like, okay, does it really mean that?” he added. “A little bit of self-doubt. Now having lived that experience and lived that journey, it really has come full circle to me, and I want to share that same message to those youngsters.”

The National Championship is on tonight at ESPN.