More details surrounding the house robbery of the late NASCAR legend are coming to light.

Following the deaths of Greg Biffle, his wife, Christina, daughter Emma, and son Ryder died in a plane crash in North Carolina at Statesville Regional Airport on Dec. 18, their home was reportedly robbed. A 911 call has now surfaced of an unidentified woman calling authorities after she noticed that the doors to Biffle's home were damaged. She was there to help clean up the Biffles' home following the tragedy.

“I’m at the house now, and it looks like someone tried to break in,” the woman said per TMZ Sports. “Yeah, someone tried to kick the doors in.”

As the woman moved further into the house she noticed where the intruders were able to make their way in.

“It’s upstairs,” she clarified to officers. “It’s the doors on the top of the stairs, which is bizarre!”

When asked if she saw if anything was missing, she shared that the Christmas tree had been moved which she found to be odd. She added that Biffle's trophies were still in his office.

Article Continues Below

Sheriff Darren Campbell told the Associated Press that guns and memorabilia were missing from the home. TMZ reported that $30,000 and a backpack were taken from the home.

“Once again, I'm sorry that this happened, and my condolences,” the officer said.

Alongside the Biffle family, motorhome driver Craig Wadsworth, pilot Dennis Dutton, and his son Jack Dutton were also killed in the accident.

“This tragedy has left all of our families heartbroken beyond words,” a joint statement released on behalf of the families read. “Greg and Cristina were devoted parents and active philanthropists whose lives were centered around their young son Ryder and Greg's daughter Emma. Emma was a wonderful human being with a kind soul who was loved by many people. Ryder was an active, curious, and infinitely joyful child.”

No arrests have been made at this time of this writing.