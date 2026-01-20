Cardi B supported her man and the New England Patriots when they decided to root for the Houston Texans.

The Patriots were home at Gillette Stadium when they faced the Houston Texans on Sunday, Jan. 19, and prior to the start of the game, ESPN broadcasters chose who they chose to win between the Patriots and Texans. All four broadcasters chose the Texans, which then got a response from the Grammy-winning rapper.

“What are y'all talking about? Nothing!” Cardi yelled on social media in response to the broadcasters.

“THEY DIDN’T BELIEVE IN US !!! I LIKE US!!!!! WE ALL WE GOT!!!!! WE ALL WE NEED !!!! #Patsnation,” she captioned the video.

THEY DIDN’T BELIEVE IN US !!! I LIKE US!!!!! WE ALL WE GOT!!!!! WE ALL WE NEED !!!! #Patsnation https://t.co/pufQTNTIIw pic.twitter.com/GLa7dQy9Jr — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 18, 2026

Fans hopped in the comment section to share their hope for Pats Nation as they continue their playoff run.

“We know all of Pats Nation is sounding just like this right now,” the official account for DIRECT TV responded to Cardi's post.

Article Continues Below

“Tell em Cardi,” another fan responded.

“YES LET THEM KNOW!!!! The haters will HATE you’re supporting the team!” another fan wrote in agreement.

The Patriots won 16-28 over the Texans and will advance to the AFC Championship Game next weekend to face the Denver Broncos on Jan. 25.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs relationship

Cardi has been very supportive of Diggs throughout the season as she attended the Atlanta Falcons game in November, the New York Jets game in December, and the Texans game over the weekend. The couple has been together for less than a year after making their rumored romance official over the summer. The couple then welcomed their first child together in November 2025. Diggs reportedly has five other children with different women and Cardi has three children with her ex-husband, Migos rapper Offset.

The Patriots will be on the road for the AFC Championship game against the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium. It will be the Patriots' first time advancing to the conference championship game since the 2018 season.