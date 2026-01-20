Vanessa Williams' national anthem had a viral interruption.

During the NBA's London game on Sunday, Jan. 18, between the Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic at the O2 Arena in London, Williams was singing “The Star Spangled Banner.” About midway through her rendition of the national anthem, a guest yelled, “Leave Greenland alone!”

According to the Associated Press, the audience responded with “scattered laughter and applause.”

The heckler has not been identified, but the outburst is in reference to President Donald Trump's desire to acquire Greenland. According to the text exchange Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Trump wrote: “Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America.”

Besides the outburst, the Grizzlies defeated the Magic 126-109 which left the Grizzlies in a great mood post-game.

“It felt good,” Ja Morant said after the game to CBS19 following his return from a right calf contusion. “Especially to be able to do this — first time playing a real overseas game … I needed it.”

In the first half, Morant scored 20 points and had 10 assists. The Orlando coach, Jamahl Mosley, was even impressed with Morant's performance during the game.

“His speed, his intensity, his energy level, when he gets on the court he's a tough guard,” Mosley said. “He's a lightning bolt getting downhill.”

There have been many rumors on Morant wanting to leave the Grizzlies but the point guard shut down the allegations after the game.

“If anybody in here knows me, I'm a very loyal guy,” he said. “I've got a logo on my back, so that should tell you exactly where I want to be.”

The next game for the Grizzlies will be at home against the Atlanta Hawks on Wed. Jan. 21.