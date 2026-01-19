After almost a decade, the Divas Championship has been un-retired by WWE Superstar Kit Wilson, who has brought it back in a social media post.

The Pretty Deadly member took to Instagram to share a video of himself coming home from work. “Coming home after a successful work trip,” he wrote over the video.

As he walks in the door, Wilson reveals the Divas Championship around his waist. His WWE entrance music plays over the video as he walks out of frame.

Fans are loving their WWE “Divas Champion” Kit Wilson

Wilson's post garnered over 17,400 likes and 347 comments as of this writing. One of the comments read, “OUR DIVAS CHAMPION YES,” while another read, “Every single day you give us reasons to love you more! This is so exciting! So happy for you!!!”

Currently, Wilson is a singles Superstar. He has mostly wrestled on Main Event in recent months. However, he recently underwent a gimmick change, and his shining moment was losing to Matt Cardona in his return match.

His only match after that was against former United States Champion Ilja Dragunov on Main Event. Perhaps he will soon bring the Divas Championship back to WWE TV.

Pretty Deadly is on a hiatus due to Elton Prince's neck injury. He recently received neck fusion surgery, which will keep him out of action indefinitely. So, Wilson has had to find ways to reinvent himself.

The duo joined WWE in 2019. They first formed in 2015 on the independent circuit. After about five years together, they joined WWE NXT UK in 2020.

Together, they won the NXT UK Tag Team Championship twice. One of their reigns lasted 287 days. Pretty Deadly would then join NXT in April 2022. While in NXT, they won the NXT Tag Team Championship and held it for 98 days.

The following year, they were called up to the main roster, joining Friday Night SmackDown as part of the 2023 WWE Draft. They have had matches with the likes of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, the Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch), and Los Garza (Angel and Berto).