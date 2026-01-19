After changing his tune in 2025, Chicago Bears superfan Seth Rollins “hates football” once again after their heartbreaking playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

He took to Threads after the game to share how he was feeling after the Bears' loss to the Rams. “Alas, I….hate….football,” his post read.

Seth Rollins reacts to the Chicago Bears being eliminated from the NFL Playoffs "Alas, I…. hate….football."

Rollins notoriously has a love-hate relationship with football. The Bears have only made the playoffs three times in the last decade. They seemed destined to change the narrative surrounding them in 2025 after several comeback wins.

However, their season ended in dramatic fashion in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. Despite Caleb Williams' heroics, the Bears lost in overtime.

The Bears' overtime loss to the Rams was devastating

For most of the game, the Bears-Packers matchup was a defensive showdown. The score was 10-10 heading into the fourth quarter, but that changed quickly.

On their first possession of the period, the Rams went 91 yards in 14 plays, chewing up over six minutes of the clock. They scored a touchdown, giving them a seven-point lead with just under nine minutes to go.

While Williams marched the Bears down the field — going 61 yards in 12 plays — the drive ended with a turnover on downs. They failed to convert a 4th & Goal from the two yard-line.

The Bears would get one more shot at the tie, and Williams came through. On a fourth-down play, he backpedaled before heaving a deep ball to Cole Kmet in the endzone. Miraculously, it was caught by Kmet.

In overtime, the Bears marched down the field again. However, Williams threw an interception to Kam Curl, and 10 plays later, the Rams kicked a game-winning field goal. Now, the Rams will visit their division rivals, the Seattle Seahawks, in the NFC Championship Game.