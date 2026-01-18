While Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are in the midst of wedding planning, they are dealing with other big decisions, such as what the future holds for the Kansas City Chiefs star's career.

Kelce entered his 13th year in the league, and to say the season for the Chiefs was disappointing would be an understatement. For the first time in a decade, the Chiefs failed to make it to the playoffs, and during a Dec. 14, 2025, game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a season-ending injury. While the season was a letdown, leaving Kelce “a bit defeated,” according to the Daily Mail. Swift reportedly is trying to make the best of the circumstances as they look forward to their future together.

“Taylor is trying to put him in a better mood by spending more time with him and not bombarding him with wedding plans,” the insider told the Daily Mail.

“She would want him to focus on [the wedding] after he makes his career decision because she knows how important that is to him,” the source says.

While this is a tough time for Kelce as he navigates a huge move in his career, they are reflecting on the highlights that they both have both supported one another through their respective careers.

“They have been together and in love and have enjoyed the success of her tour and career and his Super Bowls and his career,” the source adds. “Travis hasn’t been in this position before where he is staring at his future with complete 20/20 vision.”

This is new to the three-time Super Bowl-winning tight end as he's “used to still be playing, and he is missing not being on the field.”

When it comes to a final decision on Kelce's future in the league, reports indicate that the NFL star will “make the Chiefs well aware of his future plans by early March.”

“We will know a few weeks after the Super Bowl if he will be returning or not. That is his timeline that he has set to make a decision to play one more year or not,” the source added.

Kelce proposed to Swift after two years of dating back in August 2025. The couple will reportedly get married in June 13, 2026