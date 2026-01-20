Tyreek Hill's estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, was scolded by a judge for using a portion of her spousal support to purchase a Bentley.

Hill was reportedly ordered to pay his estranged ex $5,500 per month in temporary spousal support by a judge during a Jan. 7 hearing. Vaccaro lives in the Miami condo with the couple's one-year-old daughter.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the Dolphins wide receiver voluntarily provided Keeta with a total of $714,000. The money was reportedly broken into several parts to financially aid Vaccaro for various reasons. The court documents broke down the $714,000 into “$500,000 for legal fees, $100,000 was for a car allowance, $100,000 was a lump sum, and then another $17,500 in temporary child support.”

Vaccaro demanded temporary support from Hill at $37,958 per month, as well as child support in the amount of $325,122 for the time period of April 2025 to December 2025. The judge also ordered that she does not need housing cost since the NFL star pays $19,895 per month in rent for the condo she lives in with their daughter.

The judge slammed Vaccaro for her excessive spending habits which included using $100,000 of the car money given by Hill to add $96,000 to purchase a $196,000 Bentley.

“The court finds the additional $96,000 to purchase a vehicle was excessive and unnecessary,” the judge noted per the outlet.

She was also criticized for spending $36,000 for business ventures, putting $60,000 into an investment account, and paying off her Tesla.

“Albeit the money was provided to the wife by [Tyreek] without conditions, the wife’s use of the funds is indicative of her financial priorities,” the judge said.

The court ultimately declined to award Vaccaro anything more than $5,500 per month in temporary spousal support after asking for money to pay her mom to watch her daughter while she's in school as well as monthly grooming expenses.

Evan Marks, Vaccaro's lawyer told the outlet, “In addition to this new award of $5,500 per month in temporary alimony, Mr. Hill has been ordered to continue to pay approximately $20,000 per month in household expenses at the Porsche Tower Condominium, monthly child support of $3500 and to continue to provide health insurance for [Keeta] and their child.”

Vaccaro filed for divorce in April 2025 after law enforcement was called to their house by her mother after he was accused of throwing a computer and then picking up his daughter. No criminal charges were brought against the couple. Their divorce is pending.