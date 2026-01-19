Perhaps even worse than getting turned on by John Cena was getting a busted eardrum from Travis Scott, as WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes did at Elimination Chamber in March 2025.

However, the “Fein” rapper tried to make it up to the “American Nightmare.” A video surfaced of Rhodes meeting young fans on social media, and he revealed that Scott put a pair of his shoes in Rhodes' bag.

Unfortunately, Rhodes did not discover them until now, nearly a year later, though he was seen wearing them in the video. At least it sounds like Scott felt remorse for legitimately hitting and injuring Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes revealed that Travis Scott left a pair of his shoes in his bag as an apology for the stiff shot at Elimination Chamber. He just found them yesterday 😭 (Source: Thepeppersback1011) pic.twitter.com/YlxJDQfdQx — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) January 17, 2026

“Remember Travis Scott, the guy who slapped me in the ear? I didn't look in my bag… these are his shoes, and I just had had them forever because he secretly gave them to me after he slapped me in the ear to make me feel better about it,” Rhodes revealed while talking to the family.

Cody Rhodes got his “receipt” on Travis Scott at WWE WrestleMania 41

Following Scott busting Rhodes' eardrum, the “American Nightmare” promised a “receipt,” or payback. He got his payback at WrestleMania 41, delivering a Cross Rhodes to him.

“I told everybody he didn't get me at all, and then I realized there was a nice fan cam shot of how difficult it is,” said Rhodes. “Travis Scott, for as talented as he is — and he's an incredibly talented guy who I'd even bought his kicks — Travis Scott kind of sucks.

“And if he's coming to WrestleMania, which Triple H announced who's coming to WrestleMania, I'll be looking for what we call in the wrestling business a little bit of a receipt,” he continued.

Unfortunately, Rhodes ultimately lost to Cena at WrestleMania 41. Scott helped provide a distraction, and Cena took advantage. He pinned Rhodes to become a record-breaking 17-time world champion.