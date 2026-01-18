Lamar Odom has been arrested for a DUI in Las Vegas.

The two-time NBA champion allegedly drove while intoxicated, according to TMZ, in the early hours of Saturday morning (January 17). Speeding was also a factor in the arrest, the outlet reports. Odom additionally received two traffic violations for driving more than 41+ miles per hour over the regulated speed limit and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane. The incident is still under investigation.

The last time that Odom was booked for a DUI was in 2013, but the former NBA star has been open about his substance abuse in the past, with his near-fatal drug overdose in 2015 at a brothel in Nevada.

“I do remember, but I don’t really remember because I was in a coma,” said Odom around the one hour and 29 minute mark of the interview on the Kyle & Jackie O Show in January 2025. “I had 12 strokes and six heart attacks when I was underneath seeing all black.”

He was married to his then-wife Khloe Kardashian at the time but she had filed for divorce two years prior citing infidelity and substance abuse as the reason behind wanting to separate. After his overdose she withdrew the petition but re-filed in May 2016. They were officially divorced in December of that year.

“I remember on my way to that d*mn brothel, I remember being upset that I didn’t have any cocaine to take to the brothel … I had just signed the divorce papers and I thought I was just gonna go all the way in,” he continued.

He shared during the interview that he believed he was drugged upon entering the brothel.

“I don't know what they were able to slip into my drink or what the f***,” he added. “When I woke up, I couldn't walk or talk … It took some months of rehabilitation and a lot of prayers, a lot of determination.”