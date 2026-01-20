DJ Khaled is ready to be put in the game, coach!

The Grammy-winning producer was seen out supporting the Miami Hurricanes prior to the National Championship game tonight at the Indiana Hoosiers.

DJ Khaled is ready for the natty 😂 Watch No. 10 Miami vs. No. 1 Indiana at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN and the ESPN App 🍿 pic.twitter.com/w17R4Ea2Nd — ESPN (@espn) January 19, 2026 Expand Tweet

While DJ Khaled seemed to be having fun on the field, fans were quick to criticize the producer.

“DJ Khaled hyping up the natty like he’s got a playbook,” one fan wrote.

“This what I dont like about the city of miami when we winning all the fake fans pop out,” another fan reacted.

While fans criticized DJ Khaled, others were focused on the game: “Miami better bring heat or this gon be ugly.”

DJ Khaled is not the only well-known figure that is supporting the Hurricanes. Three-time Super Bowl champion and University of Miami alum, Michael Irvin, has shared been supporting the team since day one. The Hurricanes' quarterback shared what it means to the team now that they have his support going into the National Championship game.

“Personally I think it’s awesome,” Beck shared during media day per Sports Illustrated. “He brings a lot of energy and juice to our football team. To see him along with other guys that have played for the U in the past gives us a lot of energy. You can see the support and how much they care about this university and our team.”

Beck is familiar with making it to the National Championship game as he was the backup quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2021 and 2022. The team won back-to-back National Championships during his time on the Bulldogs roster but now he is the QB1 so he explained why this championship is different.

“Obviously it feels awesome. To finally be the guy and the quarterback, a part of a team that has done this and gone through a season and eventually earned the opportunity to play in a National Championship, obviously it’s a dream of mine,” he said. “As one of this team’s ultimate goal — it is our ultimate goal obviously, to be in this game, to win this game.”

The National Championship game began tonight at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.