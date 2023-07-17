Madden 24 Rating Reveal week officially began today with some very special announcements. Today marked the announcement of the top 20 initial safety ratings in Madden NFL 24. Los Angeles Chargers Safety Derwin James Jr. is going to be the highest rated safety in Madden 24. The news comes from Madden's official twitter page:

The last line of Defense‼️ Top 🔟 Safeties in #Madden24 pic.twitter.com/BlifA8KFKv — Madden NFL 24 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 17, 2023

James Jr. leads the overall safety ratings at 95. Here are the other 19 players joining Derwin James on the top 20 list:

Derwin James Jr. (95) Minkah Fitzpatrick (93) Justin Simmons (92) Kevin Byard (92) Jessie Bates III (91) Tyrann Mathieu (91) Budda Baker (90) Jordan Poyer (90) Harrison Smith (90) Micah Hyde (89) Marcus Williams (88) Jamal Adams (88) Quandre Diggs (87) Jimmie Ward (87) Antoine Winfield (87) Talanoa Hufanga (86) Kyle Dugger (86) Eddie Jackson (85) Jevon Holland (84) Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (84)

Among some of the most notable names is C.J. Gardner Johnson, who can't help but feel is rated a bit too low. After all, the safety lead the league in interceptions (6) despite missing time due to a lacerated kidney.

Madden 24 99 Club, Player Rating Schedule

But that wasn't all that happened today. Additionally, Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson joined the 99 club, meaning he's got the highest possible overall rating in the game. He joins a select few players who share the honor of being some of the best in the game.

If you'd like to keep up with the rating reveals, here's the full schedule. The reveals take place between four different ESPN programs:

Get Up (8am ET 10am ET) Reveals 99 Club Players

SportsCenter (12pm ET to 2pm ET) Reveal Top 10 players of Each Position

First Take (10am ET to 12pm ET) & NFL Live (4pm ET to 5pm ET) Expand upon rating reveals details.



Here's the dates and time for the schedule:

Monday, July 17 – Wide Receivers

Wide Receivers Tuesday, July 18 – Edge Rushers

Edge Rushers Wednesday, July 19 – Running Backs

Running Backs Thursday, July 20 – Cornerbacks

Cornerbacks Friday, July 21 – Quarterbacks

Quarterbacks Sunday – July 23 (1:00 PM ET) – Full Madden NFL 24 Ratings Breakdown

Madden 24 releases on August 18th, 2023. It'll be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store. Owners of the game's deluxe edition get access to the game three days early.

The game features Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen as the game's cover athlete, the first time a Bills player graced a Madden NFL Cover.

For more information Madden NFL 24, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.