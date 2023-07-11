Madden 24 is on the way, and to hype the game EA Sports along with ESPN will reveal player ratings next week. In the meantime, there's nothing harmful about making our own predictions.

Here's our predictions on who's going to be the best-rated player in each position for Madden NFL 24, which releases this August.

Madden 24 – Predicting The Top Player In Each Position (Offense)

QB – Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs)

Is there really any debate to this? Coming off his second Super Bowl Victory, Mahomes is showing everyone just how well he dominates the league, even without star wideouts like Tyreek Hill. With head coach Andy Reid and reliable TE Travis Kelce supporting him, Mahomes has all he needs to put up the same numbers he has every year. There's no doubt that Mahomes will once again be a 99 overall player in Madden 24.

Honorable Mention: Joe Burrow

RB – Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers)

McCaffrey scored the only touchdown in the 49ers NFC Championship loss to the eagles. In a game where they had no passers, McCaffrey was still elusive and useful in every way, whether running or receiving. As a Running-back with great pass-catching skills, McCaffrey is deserving of a 99 overall. If he and his team manage to stay healthy, they'll cause havoc in 2023.

Honorable Mention: Nick Chubb

WR – Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings)

You don't just keep getting more receptions and reception yards every year without being considered the best in the league. There isn't anything great about Jefferson that hasn't been said. Every season he's worthy of being the offensive player of the year, and has crept into the MVP situation a couple of times now. As long as Kirk Cousins still has gas in the tank, Jefferson should continue to produce great numbers.

Honorable Mention: Tyreek Hill

TE – Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs)

Much of Mahomes' success in the NFL is thanks to Kelce. With seven-straight 1,000 yard seasons, and over 90 catches every season since 2018, there's simply no stopping this guy. He turns 34 this year, Travis is one of the few timeless players who doesn't regress with age. Mahomes should surely succeed with his favorite option in the huddle this year.

Honorable Mention: George Kittle

Offensive Lineman – RT Lane Johnson (Philadelphia Eagles)

Much of the Eagles' offensive success can be attributed to Johnson, who hasn't allowed a sack since 2020. He is, without a doubt, the best lineman in Football right now, and one of the greatest in NFL history. We love Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and the rest of the team, but Johnson is the core of this team. Losing him to injury would be Philly's worst nightmare

Honorable Mention: Trent Williams

Predicting The Top Player In Each Position (Defense/Kicker)

EDGE – Nick Bosa (San Fransico 49ers)

With two back-to-back double digit sack seasons, Bosa is quickly emerging as the league's best DE. The 49ers defense has been one of the best in the league since Bosa was drafted. Despite the offensive talent surrounding the team in players like Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and CMC, it's Bosa and co. who get them on the field and in great scoring position.

Honorable Mention: Haason Reddick

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

DT – Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams)

Aaron Donald received a pro bowl nod in every year of his career so far. He's a Super Bowl Champion, a 3x Defensive player of the year, and a 7x first team All-pro. There's nothing more we need to say to convince you he's the best defensive tackle in the NFL. Despite missing some time in 2022 due to injury, Donald is still the best at his position.

Honorable Mention: Chris Jones

LB – Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers)

A lot of 49ers players on this list, yet they always come up short of a Super Bowl. It took Warner a couple of years to get his footing, but now he's emerged as one of the best LBs in the league in the last three years. He's coming off a season with 130 combined tackles, a pair of sacks, and 10 pass deflections, right after inking a massive 5-year deal with the team.

Honorable Mention: Lavonte David

CB – Sauce Gardner (New York Jets)

Maybe it's too early to give Gardner a 99 overall, but that doesn't mean he won't be the best CB in the game. If you're starting a franchise mode and do fantasy draft, do yourself a favor and draft this man. He'll be 23 years old this season, meaning many more years of headaches for Offensive coordinators in the league. Gardner won Defensive Rookie of the year, and was a candidate for best defensive player of the year. He could be the best in the league very soon.

Honorable Mention: Jalen Ramsay

FS – C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Detroit Lions)

Gardner-Johnson played both strong and free safety throughout the 2022 season, but primarily as a free safety. Despite missing 5 games due to a lacerated kidney, the 25-year old tied the league for most interceptions that year. We're still shocked he wasn't able to make a deal with Philly, or get big money in Detroit, but hopefully he'll prove why he's worth it in 2023.

Honorable Mention: Minkah Fitzpatrick

SS – Derwin James (Los Angeles Chargers)

James is the best safety in Football right now, whether it's strong or free. He's the highest paid safety in the league, and his numbers will tell you why. However, he'll only remain in this spot should he stay healthy and ready to play. The Chargers suffered a humiliating loss in the playoffs last year, so they'll need one of their best players to step up if they want to avoid the same results.

Honorable Mention: Jordan Poyer

K – Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens)

After Mahomes, this is the second easiest category to choose from. Tucker has the best career kicking accuracy after 11 seasons in the NFL. To this day he's made 90.5% of his kicks, including an NFL record 66-yard field goal in 2021. He's still the league's most reliable kicker.

Honorable Mention: Matt Prater

Madden 24 Release Date

Madden NFL 24 releases August 18th, 2023. It comes out for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via EA App, Steam, & Epic Games Store. The cost for the Standard Edition $69.99 USD for all platforms, with the Deluxe edition costing $99.99.

For more information on Madden 24, visit ClutchPoints Gaming.