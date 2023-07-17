It's just been three years, but Justin Jefferson has officially cemented his place amongst the best wide receivers in the NFL. The Minnesota Vikings star has been electric throughout his career, earning multiple accolades and All-Pro appearances. Now, Jefferson gets to add another achievement to his career. For the first time in his career, Justin Jefferson is given a 99 overall rating for Madden 24. (tweet from ESPN).

With the upcoming release of Madden 24, EA is announcing the ratings for every position group over the next week. Jefferson makes it to the 99 Club for the first time in his career, and for good reason. After two incredible seasons, the Vikings WR somehow found a higher gear for 2022. He caught for a whopping 1,809 yards last season on 128 receptions, including 8 touchdowns. His efforts earned him the Offensive Player of the Year award last year, and even got some MVP votes.

The last Vikings player to join the 99 Club in Madden was star running back Adrian Peterson, way back during the release of Madden 14. Only four players were initially listed with a 99 rating for Madden 23: Browns EDGE Myles Garrett, Raiders WR Davante Adams, Rams DT Aaron Donald, and 49ers OT Trent Williams. Cheifs TE Travis Kelce was a late addition.

It will be interesting to see which players join Justin Jefferson on Madden 24's 99 Club. The most likely addition will be Patrick Mahomes, who was only a 95 in the last iteration, but won MVP honors and was generally insane last season. Other possible candidates include DPOY EDGE Nick Bosa, and perhaps even Travis Kelce again.

As for the Vikings, they would much rather have some different hardware than an arbitrary rating system for a video game. Despite their incredible regular season record, Minnesota was embarrassed in the first round by the New York Giants. Jefferson and co. are hoping to avenge that horrible season and finally fulfill the promise that they have.