The new one from Illumunation looks great.

A new trailer has dropped for Despicable Me 4.

The funny antics you'd expect from any Despicable Me movie are fully displayed with the new glimpse of the Illumination film. Plus, the entire cast has been released.

Despicable Me 4 gets a new trailer

Gru (Steve Carrell) is back for the first time in seven years. The movie will feature him facing Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell) and his girlfriend, Valentina (Sofia Vergara).

It also features Lucy (Kristen Wiig), Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier), and Agnes (Madison Polan). Plus, there are some new voices from Joey King, Stephen Colbert, and Chloe Fineman.

First key art for ‘DESPICABLE ME 4’. In theaters on July 3. pic.twitter.com/YqVkLLitDC — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 28, 2024

In the trailer, Gru comes in with a bag of groceries. His whole family is there to greet him — including the newborn, Gru Jr. They then get a visitor about his family's lives at stake. From there, it's on to a safe house full of Minions.

At this point, you glimpse some playful skunks, overpopped popcorn, and more.

It's directed by the co-creator of Minions, Chris Renaud. CEO of Illumination, Chris Meledandri, is a producer with Brett Hoffman (The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Minions: The Rise of Gru). It's also co-directed by Patrick Delage, and the screenplay is by Wike White and Ken Daurio.

The first trailer for ‘DESPICABLE ME 4’ has been released. In theaters on July 3. pic.twitter.com/hxVzEqScB1 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 28, 2024

Screen Rant reports that the $3.7 billion franchise is one of the highest-grossing of all time. That means Despicable Me 4 — it's one of Universal's most highly anticipated movies. Considering the success of previous films, they have a lot to look forward to. And judging by the preview, it looks like we're in for another fun ride.

Despicable Me 4 will be in theaters on July 3.