The Lions welcome the Rams in their first home playoff game since 1993.

The Detroit Lions will return to the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2016, facing the Los Angeles Rams on Super Wild Card Weekend. This might be one of the more intriguing Wild Card games, given that it has plenty of narrative.

To begin with, it can't be looked past what the Lions (12-5) have been able to accomplish this season, winning their first division title since 1993, which was also the last time they hosted a playoff game. They will hope to do better than that, however, given that they lost that year. Their last playoff win at home was back in the 1991 playoffs.

That sets the Rams (10-7) up for a hostile environment on Sunday night, the likes of which they've probably never seen. Motor City will definitely be humming that night; they will not only be loudly cheering but maybe more so booing the opponent. The Rams, of course, will be bringing with them quarterback Matthew Stafford, who spent most of his career in Detroit before being traded to Los Angeles, and Goff being sent to the Lions in a quarterback swap. The Rams went on to win the Super Bowl, while the Lions are just looking for a playoff win.

Can they get that on Sunday night? Can they stop a Rams team that's won four straight and seven out of their last eight? Let's get into some Lions bold predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend.

Lions and Rams battle in a shootout

There's hope from many that this will be the most entertaining game of Super Wild Card Weekend. It certainly has all the capabilities to be. You have two of the top-10 teams in scoring offense, with the Lions averaging 27.1 per game, and the Rams 23.8 per game, per Fox Sports stats. They're also neck and neck in red zone offense, with the Lions at 64.1% and the Rams 63.6%, ranking fourth and fifth in the league. No weather to worry about in the domed Ford Field. Let's hope for a lot of points.

Brown has been one of the best wide receivers in the league this year. He finished 3rd in receptions and receiving yards, 2nd in yards after the catch, and 5th in touchdown receptions. The question will be how much rookie tight end Sam La Porta will be missed since he will be out after hyperextending his leg in last week's regular season finale. Will all the Rams' defensive focus be put on Brown? That's likely to happen, but Brown has proven all year he can be productive, with his lowest yardage total in a game this season at 21 yards and has scored in all but six games. Rams will have fits handling Brown.

Jared Goff is a mixed bag against Rams

Let's be clear: this game is going to be remembered for Jared Goff, in one way or another. In their last meeting in 2021, when the Lions traveled to SoFi Stadium, the Rams beat them 28-19. Goff had a passer rating of 70.1, throwing for 268 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in that game, per StatMuse. He'll have to be much better than that on Sunday night. The problem with Goff is that he can shrivel in big moments and make mistakes. It's easy to believe that Goff will have Detroit fans on the edge of their seats on Sunday, and then having them nearly boo him later.

Rams upset Lions in Detroit

The Rams have the hot hand right now, and Detroit may still not be right since their game against the Dallas Cowboys a few weeks ago where they lost in controversial fashion. It's really hard to pick against this Lions team, especially at home, but there's always an upset or two during Wild Card Weekend. This will be one of them.