Sean McVay wishes Jared Goff's departure from the Rams had been handled better, and he isn't avoiding blame.

Ahead of the clash between the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions, L.A. coach Sean McVay looked back on quarterback Jared Goff's stint with the Rams, specifically how it ended. It's safe to say McVay has some regrets.

“Could it have been handled better on my end? Absolutely. And I'll never run away from that,” McVay told the media on Wednesday, courtesy of ESPN's Sarah Barshop.

“He deserved better than the way that it all went down. I'll acknowledge that. And I think he knows that too.”

McVay and Goff formed a formidable duo for several seasons, culminating in a trip to Super Bowl LII, a game the Rams lost to the Patriots 13-3. That earned the QB a hefty extension with the team in 2019, and it looked like he and McVay would be together for the foreseeable future.

But the relationship soured quickly, and by the end of the 2020 season, McVay had benched Goff in favor of John Wolford. That offseason, Goff was shipped out to the Lions in exchange for Matthew Stafford.

Win-win for McVay, Goff?

It's hard to argue that either team regrets that trade.

The Rams acquired Stafford to put them over the top, and he did just that by leading them to a win in Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals. After a down 2022, the longtime Lions QB has the Rams back in the playoffs and he has looked resurgent over the second half of the season.

Meanwhile, Goff led the Lions to a NFC North divisional title and the third seed in the NFC.

McVay, for one, has a new outlook on his former signal caller.

“I think we're all better being able to look back on those things. And I do have more appreciation for him as time goes on.”

Now, he just hopes that Goff doesn't end his team's season on Sunday night.