Can Jared Goff lead the Lions to their first playoff win since 1991?

The Detroit Lions are experiencing a lot of firsts during the conclusion of the regular season and the first week of the NFL playoffs. The Lions clinched their first division title since 1993 and are hosting their first playoff game since then as well.

Add two more years and you get to the last Lions win in the postseason, a 38-6 trouncing over the Dallas Cowboys in 1991. That makes a win on Sunday 32 years in the making for the city of Detroit.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff knows what a win would mean for the city.

“I so badly want to win a game for this city — win a playoff game for this city.,” Goff said, per Colton Pouncy.

Goff led Detriot to its second 12-win season, the last coming in the aforementioned 1991 season. The narrative surrounding the former No. 1 overall pick has changed drastically over the last two seasons as he and the Lions have improved. Detroit narrowly missed the playoff last season and didn’t miss its chance to make it this year.

A familiar face in the way

Of course, this potential playoff run couldn’t happen without some drama and storylines and that's exactly what the Lions got in their wild card matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Matthew Stafford, the franchise's best-ever quarterback, makes his first trip to Detroit since being traded to LA in what could be a game for the ages. Imagine Stafford beating the Lions in the playoffs after failing to lead them to postseason glory in his 12 seasons with the team.

The Lions went 0-3 in the playoffs with Stafford under center. He went on to win the Super Bowl in his first season with the Rams, winning four playoff games en route to the Lombardi Trophy.

Losing to Stafford would add more insult to injury for the Lions and their fans. Although they have endeared themselves to Goff this season, the what-ifs of keeping Stafford for a few more seasons could cloud the judgment of some fans.

If Jared Goff wants to get rid of any Matthew Stafford comparisons, a win on Sunday would do that.