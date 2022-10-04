The Detroit Red Wings underwent an offseason of change this summer. And that change was welcomed news for frustrated fans waiting to see some sort of progress in this rebuild.

The Wings began their offseason by announcing the departure of head coach Jeff Blashill. Blashill, a Detroit native, spent seven years behind the bench in Hockeytown with only one playoff appearance to show for it.

In Blashill’s place is Derek Lalonde, formerly an assistant of the Tampa Bay Lightning. This is Lalonde’s first shot as a head coach in the NHL but he has a history with general manager Steve Yzerman.

In July, Yzerman went crazy with player movement. He picked up two former St. Louis Blues in the form of forward David Perron and goalie Ville Husso. Detroit also added veterans on the blueline such as Ben Chiarot and Olli Maatta.

This offseason sent a clear message for the rest of the league: the Red Wings are ready to reclaim their former glory. Is 2022-23 the season where they begin to emerge as contenders? Here are three predictions for the Detroit Red Wings’ 2022-23 NHL season.

Detroit Red Wings: 3 bold predictions for 2022-23 NHL season

3) Detroit will have a breakout star, but it’s not Filip Zadina

Many had high hopes for Filip Zadina when the Red Wings selected him sixth overall in 2018. To say the forward has underperformed is an understatement. The 22-year-old still has a chance to live up to his potential, but he won’t be the team’s breakout star this year.

That’s not to say Zadina won’t have a good season. He definitely has the talent to perform well, especially with a better support system around him. However, Detroit’s major breakout star will be a different Czechian forward.

The Red Wings will see a massive return on investment from Dominik Kubalik. The 27-year-old signed a two-year contract in July worth around $5 million.

Kubalik began his career with a bang, scoring 30 goals in 68 games for the Chicago Blackhawks. However, as his role diminished, so did his production. And that led to his departure this past summer.

In Detroit, Kubalik should see more opportunities. He will take full advantage of those opportunities, and be a player opposing teams begin game-planning for. Don’t be surprised if the 27-year-old gets close to the 30-goal plateau once again.

2) Ned’s bounce-back season

Prior to the second day of the 2022 NHL Draft, the Red Wings acquired goalie Ville Husso from the St. Louis Blues. This was Detroit’s second major goaltender move in as many offseasons.

Last summer, the Red Wings swung a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes. They acquired then Calder finalist Alex Nedeljkovic in exchange for Jonathan Bernier and a draft pick.

Nedeljkovic had an up-and-down season in Hockeytown last year. He went 20-24-9 with a .901 save percentage in 59 games. He was the better option than backup Thomas Greiss, who posted a save percentage of just .891. Still, things could have gone better for the Ohio native.

This season, things will go better. For the first time in years, the Red Wings have multiple NHL-caliber defensemen on their roster. Ben Chiarot and Olli Maatta bring a veteran presence to go along with young standouts like Moritz Seider and Filip Hronek.

Better defensive play in front of Nedeljkovic will help the 26-year-old regain the form he had in his final season with the Hurricanes. And if Husso plays to the best of his ability, Detroit may have one of the best goaltending tandems in the league.

1) In the hunt

For the first time since the end of their 25-year playoff streak, the Red Wings will be in the hunt for a playoff spot. They may not make the playoffs, but they certainly will not be a bottom feeder, even in a tough Atlantic Division.

Detroit’s two rookies from last year, Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider, should get better in their second seasons. They will have a much better supporting cast around them, as well.

Another major key for them is Tyler Bertuzzi. He had a career year last season while being unable to play in Canada because of his vaccination status. That won’t be an issue this year, giving him more opportunity to improve upon last season’s success.

Each of Detroit’s free agent signings should improve the team as well. We’ve discussed most of them, but there’s one we haven’t discussed yet: forward and Michigan native Andrew Copp.

Copp signed the biggest deal given out by Detroit in July, a five-year deal with a total of $28.125 million. He fills a major need on the second line for the Red Wings, and should make Detroit’s top-six more imposing.

Overall, there exists a possibility the team makes the playoffs. It will be tough, however, so don’t rush making your bets. One thing that is clear is that the Detroit Red Wings will be in the hunt the whole season.