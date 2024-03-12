With the recent news of Saquon Barkley's Philadelphia Eagles signing, many football fans in East Pennsylvania are already looking forward to September. After all, landing one of the most coveted running backs this offseason is a grade-A move for the team. Even Barkley himself looks to be excited for his new chapter.
Posting a video on Instagram, Barkley's latest reel will make the Eagles fandom wish that the regular season starts tomorrow. (clip via 94WIP's Eliot Shorr-Parks)
Saquon Barkley just posted this on Instagram with the caption:
“I’m tryna be what I’m destined to be 🙏🏾”#Eagles
— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 12, 2024
Barkley's three-year contract with Philly amounts to three-years worth $37.5 million. The two-time Pro Bowler is fully guaranteed $26 million upon signing and his deal could go up to $46.75 million.
The 27-year-old spent his entire career with the New York Giants, rising to fame when he won the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award back in the 2018-19 season. He also garnered his first Pro Bowl selection as a rookie.
Last year, Barkley played in 14 games, rushing for 962 yards and six touchdowns in 247 tries. The running back also added 280 receiving yards and four touchdown catches. His three missed games were all caused by an ankle sprain.
The star running back will be joining an Eagles team who just experienced the departure of their top RB last season, Deandre Swift. Barkley will be leading the rushing charge with names such as Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott to back him up.
What makes things more interesting is how Philly's newest acquisition will be playing alongside Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown. The Eagles were a top-10 offense last season, averaging 25.5 points scored (7th), 354.4 total yards (8th) and 128.8 rushing yards (8th) per game.
Coming off a Wild Card loss, the Eagles look to make a deeper postseason run this time around, and Saquon Barkley surely raises their chances of doing so.