The New Jersey Devils hit the road to take on the St. Louis Blues Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Devils-Blues prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Devils-Blues NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Devils-Blues Odds

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -160

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: +132

Over: 5.5 (-130)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How To Watch Devils vs Blues

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: MSG Network, FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Why the Devils Could Cover the Spread/Win

New Jersey has scored the puck well this season. They are averaging 3.33 goals per game, and that ranks seventh in the NHL. Along with that, the Devils are ninth in the NHL in shots per game, 12th in shot percentage, second in power play percentage, and first in power play goals. The Devils have done a good job scoring this season, and the Devils should be able to find the back of the net a few times on Tuesday night.

The Devils did a good job in the defensive zone in their first game against the Blues. They allowed just three goals, and held them to just 20 shots attempted. Along with that, the Devils had 21 hits, six takeaways, and did not let them convert any of their four power plays. The Devils have been good all season in the defensive zone, so that is no surprise. If they can have another good game, the Devils will be able to win this game.

Jacob Markstrom is expected to start in net for the Devils. Markstrom is 15-6-2 on the season, which ranks second in the NHL. He is also sixth in the NHL with 2.35 goals allowed per game while owning a save percentage of .906. In five starts in December, Markstrom is allowing just 1.39 goals per game. He is having an awesome season in net, and the Devils need that to continue Tuesday night.

Why the Blues Could Cover the Spread/Win

In their first matchup with the Devils, the Blues were able to win 3-0. In that game, the Blues were excellent in the defensive zone. They obviously pitched a shutout, which is always good, but they also blocked 24 shots. St. Louis was able to get in front of the shooting lanes, and make it very hard to get a clean look at the net. When they allow three goals or less this season, the Blues are 14-4-2. If they can do that in this game, they will be able to win.

Jordan Binnington was the man in net for the Blues in the shutout win over the Devils in November. Binnington made 32 saves on 32 shots, and seven of those saves came on the power play. On the season, Binnington has allowed 2.94 goals per game this season, and his save percentage is a hair below .900. Binnington has not been as good as home this season, but he should be able to have a decent game in this one. If he can have another solid start against the Devils, the Blues will be able to win.

Final Devils-Blues Prediction & Pick

The Devils were shutout in their first game with the Blues, but I would not expect that to happen again. New Jersey has scored less than three goals just eight times this season. I am expecting the Devils to have a good game, and win this one straight up.

Final Devils-Blues Prediction & Pick: Devils ML (-160)