The New Jersey Devils will head to Beantown to face the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Devils-Bruins prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Devils defeated the Ottawa Senators 6-2 on Friday behind a barrage of goals. Initially, they trailed 1-0 in the first period when Jack Hughes converted on a powerplay goal. The Devils took the lead later in the period when Jesper Bratt snapped a powerplay tally into the net to make it 2-1. Then, the Devils blew up their lead in the second period with goals by Dawson Mercer and Tyler Toffoli.

Bratt finished with one goal and three assists, while Hughes had one goal and two assists. Meanwhile, Luke Hughes, Jack's younger brother, had the best game of his young career with one goal and two assists. Rookie goalie Nico Daws made 25 saves to help preserve the win. Overall, the Devils won 53 percent of their faceoffs. They also went 2 for 4 on the powerplay while also going 4 for 4 on the penalty kill. Also, they leveled 13 hits and blocked 20 shots.

The Bruins defeated the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. The game got off to a good start when Mason Lohrei scored a goal four minutes into it. Then, Charlie Coyle converted on a powerplay goal later in the period. The second period saw more of the same as Coyle hit another powerplay goal. Then, Morgan Geekie nailed a powerplay tally to put the game out of reach. Jeremy Swayman made 25 saves. Overall, the Bruins won 55 percent of their faceoffs. The Bruins went 3 for 4 on the powerplay and 6 for 6 on the penalty kill. Additionally, the Bruins leveled 10 hits and blocked 20 shots.

The Devils defeated the Bruins 2-1 on December 14, 2023. However, the Bruins have gone 8-0-2 over the last 10 games against the Devils. The Bruins have also gone 4-0-1 over the last five games at the TD Garden. Moreover, the teams have combined for less than 6.5 goals in three straight games.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Devils-Bruins Odds

New Jersey Devils: +1.5 (-176)

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How to Watch Devils vs. Bruins

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: New England Sports Network and Madison Square Garden Spectrum

Why The Devils Will Cover The Spread

The Devils blew up for many goals last night. Now, they will face a significantly tougher defense with better goaltending. But they certainly have the offense that can make things happen.

Hughes (Jack) is their best player, with 15 goals and 28 assists, including five powerplay markers. Meanwhile, the other Hughes (Luke) is quickly making his name in the NHL with six goals and 15 assists, including three powerplay markers. Toffoli now has 15 goals and 10 assists, including four powerplay markers. However, the man that is really making his name for this team is Bratt. So far, he has 14 goals and 28 assists, including six powerplay tallies.

The Devils will have their hands full on defense. Therefore, they will need Vitek Vanecek to deliver in the net. Vanecek is 13-6-1 with a 3.26 goals-against average and a save percentage of .885.

The Devils will cover the spread if they continue to take advantage of any opportunities they get on the powerplay. Likewise, they must avoid taking penalties, as they probably are aware of what the Bruins did last night.

Why The Bruins Will Cover The Spread

The Bruins have had two days to prepare for this showdown and probably watched the tape of what the Devils did to them last time. More importantly, the Bruins know what to do and have the offensive weapons to execute.

David Pastrnak is their best player, with 20 goals and 25 assists, including six powerplay tallies and two game-winning goals. Now, he hopes to keep scoring and give the Bruins a bigger prescience in the Eastern Conference. Brad Marchand has 13 goals and 17 assists, including five powerplay markers and four game-winning goals. Likewise, Charlie Coyle has tallied 12 goals and 11 assists, including four powerplay markers. James Van Riemsdyk has netted six goals and 16 assists, including four powerplay markers and two game-winners.

The Bruins have one of the best defenses in the NHL and will look to keep the Devils down. Linus Ullmark will get the start and comes in with a record of 10-5-2 with a 2.87 goals-against average with a save percentage of .913.

The Bruins will cover the spread if they can continue to skate around the edges and control the puck. Then, they must avoid taking penalties.

Final Devils-Bruins Prediction & Pick

The Devils are hot right now. So naturally, they need to come back down to Earth. A trip to the TD Garden might do that for them. This feels like a 3-1 or 3-2 game.

Final Devils-Bruins Prediction & Pick: Over: 6.5 (+100)