The New Jersey Devils will face off with the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday. It's a divisional rivalry at the Wells Fargo Center as we share our NHL odds series and make a Devils-Flyers prediction and pick.

The Devils are 48-33 in the past 81 games against the Flyers. However, the Flyers are 6-4 in the past 10 games against the Devils, including 3-2 in the past five games at the Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers defeated the Devils 3-1 on January 18, 2025, at the Prudential Center.

Here are the Devils-Flyers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Devils-Flyers Odds

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+186)

Moneyline: -137

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-235)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 5.5 (-120)

Under: 5.5 (-102)

How To Watch Devils vs Flyers

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: ESPN+, NBC Sports Philadelphia and MSGS

Why the Devils Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Devils are having a great season. However, there have been some hiccups recently, and they will have some hurdles to overcome in the next few weeks to have a better chance of succeeding.

When the Devils lost to the Flyers, they scored first on a goal from Dougie Hamilton, and it looked like they would win the game. Unfortunately, they allowed Matvei Michkov to tie the game. The third period rolled around and the Devils took a penalty. Then, they allowed a powerplay goal to Bobby Brink. An empty netter by Travis Konecny finished them off.

The offense was basically nonexistent against the Flyers. Somehow, their stars, Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, and Nico Hischier, all failed to score. The Devils combined for just 13 shots against the Flyers, who allow the least amount of shots in the NHL. Also, they won 49 percent of the faceoffs but could not do much with their chances. The Devils also went 0 for 2 on the powerplay, so fixing that is paramount.

Jacob Markstrom suffered an injury against the Boston Bruins last week. Because of this, he will not play in this game, and right now, the timeline for his return is four to six weeks. Jake Allen had the benefit of playing against the Flyers last week, stopping 15 shots and allowing two goals. Yet, he and the defense went 1 for 2 on the penalty kill. The defense also finished with 18 hits and blocked 25 shots.

The Devils will cover the spread if their stars can create some plays, and they can fire more shots at the net while also converting on their powerplay. Then, they must defend the crease and not allow the Flyers to get easy shots.

Why the Flyers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Flyers are the model of inconsistency. Yet, when they win, they look dominating and impressive. That was evident in their 3-1 win over the Devils over a week and a half ago. No, they did not do anything special. Instead, the Flyers simply converted on their limited chances and played stifling defense. It's the John Tortorella way and the basic testament to how this team is slowly improving while keeping pace with some of the best teams in the league.

Falling behind 1-0 did not hinder the Flyers, as they managed to come back, thanks to Michkov. Then, they bided their time and found the back of the net on the powerplay. The offense was not that good, mustering just 18 shots. Regardless, going 1 for 2 on the powerplay was the difference, and playing a game of possession with the Devils proved to be a good plan, especially after winning 51 percent of the draws.

Konecny had the empty-netter in this game and will likely be a threat to score again. Likewise, Noah Cates and Tyson Forester would like to replicate what they did after both produced two assists last time.

Samuel Ersson needed to make just 12 saves while allowing one goal. Significantly, this defense is tough as nails and continues to limit the least amount of shots in the NHL. The defense also went 2 for 2 on the penalty kill while laying out 10 hits and blocking an astounding 33 shots. That was the big difference in this game.

The Flyers will cover the spread if they can convert on their opportunities and fire shots at the net. Then, they must defend the crease and continue to block shots.

Final Devils-Flyers Prediction & Pick

The Devils are 19-30 against the spread, while the Flyers are 25-25 against the spread. Moreover, the Devils are 8-16 against the spread on the road, while the Flyers are 9-14 against the spread at home. The Devils are 17-30-2 against the over/under, while the Flyers are 25-24-1 against the over/under.

The Devils play better on the road. However, Allen is not nearly as good as Markstrom, leaving me to believe the Flyers will find a way to keep this close. Because of this, I am rolling with the Flyers to cover the spread again.

Final Devils-Flyers Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-235)