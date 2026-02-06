The Atlanta Falcons got their new head coach, and now they need to settle their quarterback situation. Also, they have to get their 2026 roster in order, and here are three cut candidates entering the offseason.

A late four-game winning streak boosted the Falcons to an 8-9 finish and a tie for first place in the NFC South. But it wasn’t good enough to get them into the playoffs.

Making things better on the edges of the roster could be a difference-maker for the 2026 season. But here’s a middle place where the team could start.

Falcons could cut loose of WR Darnell Mooney

After spending his first four seasons with the Bears, Monney came over to the Falcons. He had a strong 2024 campaign with 64 catches, 992 yards, and five scores.

However, things went south for Mooney in 2025. He caught only 32 passes for 443 yards and one score. And that level of performance is a big reason he may not make it back for 2026.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins envisioned a bounce back for Mooney down the stretch, according to atlantafalcons.com. But it never materialized.

“He had a tough, tough hand dealt to him with the collarbone even going back to last season and then training camp,” Cousins said. “So, you kind of have to build from there. I'd love to see him really be able to take off here in the last stretch of the year.”

Having a new coach could go one of two directions for Mooney. But it’s hard to imagine the Falcons counting on him. It would not be surprising to see the Falcons pick a wide receiver with their first choice. It doesn’t come until the No. 48 pick overall.

Also, they could test the free-agent market. They need a strong No. 2 receiver to go along with Drake London, who has emerged as one of the top receivers in the league.

QB Kirk Cousins could be on the way out

This is a tough call. Some people expect Cousins to be the Falcons’ starting quarterback in 2026. If not, they need to look for a less-expensive backup.

The injury to Michael Penix Jr. complicates the issue. One option is turning Cousins loose and seeing if he comes back, according to The Athletic.

“Quarterback Kirk Cousins has two years remaining on his contract but is expected to be released in early March after Atlanta restructured his contract so that he will be owed $68 million if he’s on the roster March 13,” Josh Kendall wrote. “Cousins could be released and then re-signed if he doesn’t find a better option elsewhere, and the Falcons are interested in bringing him back on a less-expensive contract.”

Stefanski taking over as head coach doesn’t hurt Cousins' chances.

“Obviously, I have a previous relationship with Kirk, but I don’t know if it’s the time yet to talk about all those types of things,” Stefanski said. “Those conversations will come in due time.

“I’ve been able to be exposed to different quarterbacks, whether it’s rookies or 40-year-old Brett Favre or 40-year-old Joe Flacco, so I’ve seen a bunch of different guys at that position. I think it’s our job as coaches to put structure around them, to put a curriculum together in the offseason to get them up to speed in whatever areas to give them very specific things that we are gonna work on together so that they can improve.”

Falcons might cut edge rusher Leonard Floyd

Age is the biggest factor for Floyd being on this list. The 10-year veteran will turn 34 years old near the start of the 2026 season.

Plus, he turned in his lowest sack since 2019. Floyd managed only 3.5 sacks despite starting 15 games. The Falcons got young with their pass rush in last year’s draft, bringing in James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker. And those guys are a big part of the future for the Falcons’ defense.

There’s certainly nothing wrong with the type of locker-room influence Floyd can be. Walker found that out quickly in his rookie season, according to atlantafalcons.com.

“Great guy,” Falcons defensive end Jalon Walker said. “The way he's taken me and James under his wing and been that veteran for us and the way he mentors and helps us and gives two cents and things like that in certain scenarios always helps out.”

But at the end of the day, it’s business. And Floyd cost the Falcons $10 million on his one-year deal. He probably wouldn’t cost as much for 2026. But it’s still a cost-saving move to cut bait.