The New Jersey Devils play their second game in two days as they face the Carolina Hurricanes. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Devils-Hurricanes prediction and pick.

The Devils enter Monday night sitting at 4-1 on the year. They won both games of the Global Series over the Sabres before losing their home open to the Maple Leafs. They would rebound on the road and beat the Washington Capitals, winning 5-3. The Devils then defeated the Utah Hockey Club yesterday. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are 0-1 on the year, after falling to the Lightning 4-1. Their second game would be postponed against the Lightning in Tampa Bay due to Hurricane Milton.

Here are the Devils-Hurricanes NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Devils-Hurricanes Odds

New Jersey Devils: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: +122

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 6.5 (+106)

Under: 6.5 (-130)

How To Watch Devils vs Hurricanes

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Devils Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Devils will be led by a top-line of Timo Meier, Jack Hughes, and Jesper Bratt. Bratt led the team in points last year, with 27 goals, 56 assists, and 83 total points. He has a goal and three assists this year. Jack Hughes was also solid in his 62 games last year. He has 27 goals, 47 assists, and 74 total points. Hughes has yet to score, but he has three assists this year. Timo Meier led the team in goals last year. In his 69 games, he scored 28 times with 24 assists. That was good for 52 total points. Meier has two goals and an assist this year.

Nico Hischier leads the second line. He scored 27 goals and had 40 assists last year with 67 total points. Hischier has two goals and two assists this year. He is joined on the second line by new addition Tomas Tatar. Tatar spent last year in Colorado and Seattle after spending two years in New Jersey. Tatar has a goal and an assist this year. While the Devils are missing Luke Hughes, they will have Dougie Hamilton on the blue line. Hamilton does not have any points this year but does have a plus-three rating.

Jake Allen started the game Monday, which means Jacob Markstrom will be in goal for this one. He is 2-1-0 on the year with a 2.71 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.

Why the Hurricanes Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Carolina Hurricanes return their top two guys from last year on the top line. Sebastian Aho led the team in goals, assists, and points last year. He has 36 goals, 53 assists, and 89 total points. Aho did not score a point in the opener and has a minus-two rating on the year. He is joined by Seth Jarvis. Jarvis has 33 goals, 34 assists, and 67 total points, second on the team. Like Aho, Jarvis did not add a point and has a minus-two rating. They will be joined by newcomer Jack Roslovich. He spent time in Columbus and with the Rangers last year, scoring nine times and having 22 assists in 59 total games.

Martin Necas will lead the second line for the Hurricanes. He was third on the team in points having 24 goals, 29 assists, and 53 total points. Necas is joined by Andrei Svechnikov. He played in just 59 games last year, having 19 goals and 33 assists, good for 52 total points. Brent Bruns and Jaccob Slavin will be the top defensive pairing. Burns had a plus-19 rating last year while scoring ten goals and having 33 assists. Slavin has a plus-21 rating, with six goals and 31 assists.

Frederik Andersen is expected to be in goal for the Hurricanes in this one. He was 13-2-0 last year with a 1.84 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage. Andersen did not make a start from November 2nd to March 7th of last year due to injury. After returning, he went 9-1 allowing more than two goals just once, and having three shutouts. In his first start, he allowed two goals on 21 shots.

Final Devils-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

Frederik Andersen was solid in his first start of the year, and the Hurricanes find themselves as favorites in terms of odds in their second game of the NHL season. While Andersen has been solid, Jacob Markstrom has also been solid. Still, his save percentage leaves something to be desired as he faced a team that will put up plenty of shots. The Hurricanes should put up more of an offensive effort in this game, playing a team that is playing their second game in 36 hours. Take the Hurricanes to get the win in this one.

Final Devils-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes ML (-146)