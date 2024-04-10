The New Jersey Devils and Toronto Maple Leafs have seen plenty of each other over the last two weeks. The Devils entered Toronto on March 26th and doubled the Leafs, winning 6-3. Toronto returned the favor on Tuesday, beating the Devils 5-2 at the Prudential Center. The teams return to Scotiabank Arena on Thursday for their final matchup. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Devils-Maple Leafs prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Devils have lost five of their last six games and will be without Jack Hughes for the rest of the season. Hughes had a nagging shoulder injury, so he, his representatives, and the Devils decided to have surgery early to ensure he would return for training camp next season. It was a disappointing season for the Devils, who were expected to be contenders in the Metropolitan Division. However, their goaltending was a problem all season and Jack Hughes missed too many games to get them into the playoffs.
The Maple Leafs are one of the best teams in the league since March and still have an opportunity to grab home-ice advantage against the Panthers. The Leafs are three points back of the Panthers with a game in hand and have a game upcoming against Florida. The Leafs are desperate for home-ice advantage, as a first-round matchup with Florida could be their toughest test of the playoffs if they manage to advance. Toronto has an outside chance of getting first in the Atlantic, but they would need the Bruins to lose their remaining games and go 4-0 themselves.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Devils-Maple Leafs Odds
New Jersey Devils: +1.5 (-154)
Moneyline: +158
Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+128)
Moneyline: -192
Over: 6.5 (-102)
Under: 6.5 (-120)
How to Watch Devils vs. Maple Leafs
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: MSG, Sportsnet Ontario
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Devils Will Cover The Spread/Win
There aren't many reasons to bet the Devils to win in this matchup, but they could cover the spread if you see value. The Leafs haven't been good at covering the -1.5 puck line this season, owning a 31-47 record against the spread. The way these teams are trending, there isn't much reason to believe the Leafs can't do it.
Why The Maple Leafs Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Maple Leafs still have plenty to play for, meanwhile, the Devils seem like they gave up back in March. The Leafs lost two consecutive games at the end of March, but since then have won six of seven games. They haven't been playing teams that have already given up, as they've played spoiler against the Devils, Penguins, Panthers, Sabres, and Capitals, four teams that are battling for the last wildcard spot in the East, and the Panthers who were still in contention for first in the Atlantic.
The Leafs' biggest question mark heading into the playoffs is the health and productivity of their goaltenders. It remains unclear who will be the starter, and with their performances over the last few games, the goalies won't make the decision any easier. Ilya Samsonov allowed two goals in two consecutive wins over Montreal and Pittsburgh before Joseph Woll allowed two in the last win over the Devils.
Final Devils-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
The Devils have little motivation to end this season, while the Leafs have plenty of reasons to continue their dominance. They control their destiny for passing off the Panthers, and they still have Auston Matthews charging toward a 70-goal season. Take the Leafs to win back-to-back games over the Devils and load up the hype train even more in Canada.
Final Devils-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick: Maple Leafs -1.5 (+128)