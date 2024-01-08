Devin Booker may have the best shoe game in the NBA right now...

Phoenix Suns' guard Devin Booker is the latest in the long history of Nike athletes to have their own signature model with the brand. He's been wearing and gifting them all season and his classic take on basketball sneaker silhouettes has made the Nike Book 1 a hit on the courts and on the streets. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Nike Book 1 first released during the 2023 holidays and came in his classic “Chapter 1” colorway, and all-orange edition that Booker has been lacing up all season. The shoes have been received well by fans and we're excited to see what other colorways Devin Booker will bring to fruition.

Throughout the season, we've seen Devin Booker rock some insane custom PE's (Player Exclusives), drawing inspiration from other classic Nike sneakers. In their last game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Booker wore a pair of Nike Book 1's inspired by the 1985 Air Jordan 1 with the signature metallic purple colorway, pairing perfectly with the Suns' purple jerseys that night.

Devin Booker's latest Nike Book 1 PE is inspired by the 1985 Air Jordan 1 "Metallic Purple" pic.twitter.com/3rO0QDBIkl — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) January 8, 2024

Prior to that, Booker wore another clean custom of the Book 1's for Christmas Day when they squared off against the Dallas Mavericks. His shoes that night were inspired by the classic Nike Air Max 95, which comes in a notorious lime green/grey/black colorway. It's one of Nike's most recognizable shoes and it was great to see Booker pay homage to one of his personally favorite sneakers.

Devin Booker is wearing a “Neon” Nike Air Max 95-inspired colorway of his Nike Book 1 signature shoe for NBA Christmas 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/IAo4hcQaHq — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) December 26, 2023

Another instance was during their New Year's Eve action against the Orlando Magic where the Suns fought hard for the win. The Air Jordan 1 was once again the muse for inspiration as the Nike Book 1 channelled the classic “Shattered Background” colorway from the classic silhouette. The shoes pay homage to the time Michael Jordan dunked a ball so hard he shattered the hoop, a constant reminder to play with tenacity each time Booker steps out onto the court.

Devin Booker is wearing a “Shattered Backboard” Air Jordan 1-inspired Nike Book 1 PE tonight 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/6weSQizSuF — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) January 1, 2024

All in all, we're already seeing endless possibilities for where Devin Booker and Nike can take this versatile sneaker and it's clear Booker is drawing his inspiration from classic silhouettes of the past. While these are still exclusive to Devin Booker, we should be seeing some original colorways of the Nike Book 1 come out as the season continues.

The first release of the Nike Book 1 was a very limited release and average customers weren't able to get their hands on them. We're still waiting on word for more widespread releases, so make sure to stay up-to-date with our Sneakers page for upcoming announcements.

Which Nike Book 1 PE has been your favorite so far? What do you want to see Booker rock next?