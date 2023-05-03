Stuttgart and Frankfurt meet in the Prem! Catch the DFB Pokal odds series here, featuring our Stuttgart-Frankfurt prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Stuttgart is brimming with confidence as they head into this match. The Reds have been unbeaten in the last five games, and they will be building from a 2-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach in the German Bundesliga.

Frankfurt has been winless in the past four Bundesliga games. The Eagles failed to snatch all three points from FC Augburg, and they also drew with Monchengladbach in April. Losses to Dortmund and Leverkusen made it even harder for Frankfurt to get some wins in the domestic league.

Here are the Stuttgart-Frankfurt soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

DFB Pokal Odds: Stuttgart-Frankfurt Odds

VfB Stuttgart: +130

Eintracht Frankfurt: +190

Draw: +220

Over 2.5 Goals: -112

Under 2.5 Goals: -122

How to Watch Stuttgart vs. Frankfurt

TV: ESPN Deportes, ESPNU

Stream: Bet365, DirecTV Stream, ESPN+, fuboTV

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

Why Stuttgart Can Beat Frankfurt

Stuttgart is struggling in Germany’s top flight, scoring just 38 goals and acquiring 28 points in 30 games played. They temporarily escape relegation, wherein the bottom-three spots are occupied by Bochum, Schalke, and Hertha. If there is some silver lining for Die Roten, it is their chance to get the silverware in this tournament.

Stuttgart beat Dynamo Dresden 1-0 in the first round before thrashing Arminia Bielefeld 6-0 in the next. They then registered a come-from-behind 2-1 win over SC Paderborn 07, thanks to late goals from Gil Dias and Serhou Guirassy. A 0-1 win over FC Nurnberg in the quarterfinals led Stuttgart into this stage of the competition.

The hosts have endured a poor league campaign, prompting the dismissal of manager Bruno Labbadia. They will hope for better luck in the cup under new boss Sebastian Hoeness. Hoeness’ squad comes in the right mood as they have picked wins over Bochum and Gladbach in the Bundesliga, as well as draws with Augburg and Dortmund,

They are, however, on the stronger side and should come out on top. Stuttgart is also a three-time winner of this trophy, although the last of those came 27 years ago. Luca Pfeiffer and Serhou Guirassy lead the team with two goals in this tournament. Borna Sosa leads the team with three assists. In the Bundesliga, Silas Katompa Mvumpa is second to Guirassy on goals scored with five, while Wataru Endo and Chris Fuhrich have four goals each.

Stuttgart could be without Nikolas Nartey in this match. Guirassy is slotted to get the central striker role with Mvumpa and Enzo Millot in the wings. a four-man midfield formation is expected here, which will involve Endo, Sosa, Atakan Karazor, and Josha Vagnoman.

Why Frankfurt Can Beat Stuttgart

After posting a nine-game winless run in the Bundesliga and being dumped out of the Champions League emphatically by Napoli in a 5-0 aggregate score, Eintracht Frankfurt’s season in terms of silverware rests on this game against fellow Bundesliga European hopefuls Stuttgart.

Frankfurt drew 1-1 with Augsburg in their previous match, registering seven shots on goal. They had 59% possession at Deutsche Bank Park, yet their only goal was through an own-goal by Elvis Rexhbecaj. Ermedin Demirovic equalized 13 minutes after halftime, thanks to an assist from Ruben Vargas. It was a bad game overall for the Eagles, where Junior Dina Ebimbe and Tuta got yellow cards in the game.

Oliver Glasner’s wards were confident and successful in the German Cup. Their opponent in the first round was Magdeburg, representing the Third Bundesliga, fielding four goals to nothing. Goals in this meeting were scored by Daichi Kamada twice, Jesper Lindstrom, and Lucas Alario while Filip Kostic, Rafael Santos Borre, and Randal Kolo Muani got the assists. In the second round, they were opposed by Stuttgart Kickers, who were beaten 2-0 away thanks to goals by Kolo Muani and Hrvoje Smolcic in the first 18 minutes. In the Round of 16, Glasner’s team got SV Darmstadt 98, coming in first place in the Second Bundesliga. The Eagles outplayed the Lilies with a score of 4-2. Kolo Muani scored a double in that match as well as Kamada and Borre. Lastly, in their quarterfinal bout with FC Union Berlin, Kolo Muani secured a brace in the opening 12 minutes to ensure a decisive win over the Iron Ones.

Frankfurt seeks to get this silverware despite a struggling record to end the Bundesliga season shortly. They are ninth in the German domestic standings, yet they still have a chance to secure some European competition tickets next season as sixth-placed Leverkusen only has five points ahead of them. In four DFB Pokal matches, Eintracht is making three goals per game and has scored 12 goals in total, 11 of which came from assists. They are making 12.8 total shots per game while also making 21.8 tackles, 11.5 interceptions, and 16.2 clearances.

Hrvoje Smolcic, Philipp Max, Evan Ndicka, and Kristijan Jakic are in the treatment room for Eintracht Frankfurt. Djibril Sow is doubtful heading into this match.

Eintracht will possibly use the 3-4-2-1 formation this time featuring Kevin Trapp, Tuta, Makoto Hasebe, Christopher Lenz, Ansgar Knauff, Aurelio Buta, Sebastian Rode, Junior Dina Ebimbe, Rafael Santos Borre, Mario Goetze, and Randal Kolo Muani.

Final Stuttgart-Frankfurt Prediction & Pick

Both teams have found struggles in the German Bundesliga, but they both have a chance to get this trophy as the domestic leaders are out in this tourney. Regardless, a lot of goals will be fielded here but Frankfurt takes the win.

Final Stuttgart-Frankfurt Prediction & Pick: Eintracht Frankfurt (+190), Over 2.5 goals (-112)