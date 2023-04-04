Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Union Berlin clash in the German Cup! Catch our DFB Pokal odds series with this Frankfurt-Union Berlin prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

Frankfurt is aiming to find its first win since mid-February. Frankfurt is currently in an eight-game winless run, notching 1-1 draws in the Bundesliga against VfL Bochum and SpVgg Greuther Furth in a club-friendly match.

Union Berlin responded on their Europa League exit with convincing wins over Frankfurt and Stuttgart in their last two Bundesliga matches. They scored five goals in those games and kept two clean sheets as well.

Here are the Frankfurt-Union Berlin soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Frankfurt-Union Berlin Odds

Eintracht Frankfurt: +110

FC Union Berlin: +250

Draw: +200

Over 2.5 Goals: +130

Under 2.5 Goals: -180

How to Watch Frankfurt vs. Union Berlin

TV: DAZN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Frankfurt Can Beat Union Berlin

After posting an eight-game winless run and being dumped out of the Champions League emphatically by Napoli, Eintracht Frankfurt’s season in terms of silverware rests on this game against fellow Bundesliga European hopefuls Union Berlin.

Frankfurt drew 1-1 with Bochum in their previous match, registering six shots on target. They had 73% possession at Deutsche Bank Park and Randal Kolo Muani scored a goal in this Bundesliga match.

Oliver Glasner’s wards were confident and successful in the German Cup. Their opponent in the first round was Magdeburg, representing the Third Bundesliga, fielding four goals to nothing. Goals in this meeting were scored by Daichi Kamada twice, Jesper Lindstrom, and Lucas Alario while Filip Kostic, Rafael Santos Borre, and Randal Kolo Muani got the assists. In the second round, they were opposed by Stuttgart Kickers, who were beaten 2-0 away thanks to goals by Kolo Muani and Hrvoje Smolcic in the first 18 minutes. In the 1/8 finals, Glasner’s team got SV Darmstadt 98, coming in first place in the Second Bundesliga. The Eagles outplayed the Lilies with a score of 4-2. Kolo Muani scored a double in that match as well as Kamada and Borre.

Frankfurt seeks to get this silverware despite a struggling record to end the Bundesliga season shortly. They are sixth in the German domestic standings, giving them a spot in the UEFA Conference League next campaign. In three DFB Pokal matches, Eintracht is making 3.3 goals per game and has scored seven goals inside the box. They are making 14.0 total shots per game while also making 23.7 tackles, 11.3 interceptions, and 12.0 clearances.

Smolcic and Lindstrom are in the treatment room for Eintracht Frankfurt. Frankfurt was tossed aside by Napoli in the Champions League in midweek and they have won once in seven games in all competitions. Christopher Lenz and Almamy Toure missed their team’s last match due to injuries and the question is whether any of them will be ready for the upcoming ones.

Eintracht will possibly use the 3-4-2-1 formation this time featuring Kevin Trapp, Tuta, Makoto Hasebe, Evan N’Dicka, Ansgar Knauff, Philipp Max, Sebastian Rode, Djibril Sow, Rafael Santos Borre, Mario Goetze, and Randal Kolo Muani.

Why Union Berlin Can Beat Frankfurt

Playing away from home is unlikely to bother the Iron Ones, a side unbeaten in five of their seven competitive road trips since the turn of the year. The only two defeats came in two of their last three trips, although they should have enough quality to bounce back here against an out-of-sorts Frankfurt side.

Union Berlin won 3-0 against Stuttgart in their previous match, registering five shots on target. They had 39% possession at Alte Foersterei in Berlin, Germany. Sheraldo Becker and Kevin Behrens scored goals in this Bundesliga match, while Genki Haraguchi committed an own goal.

The path of Urs Fischer’s team to the quarterfinals of the German Cup has been tremendous. In the first round, FCUB matched with Chemnitzer FC from the Regional League, getting the victory only in extra time with a score of 2-1, thanks to efforts from Jordan Sibatcho and Behrens. Union Berlin also met Heidenheim in Round 2, easily scoring a goal in each half from Tymoteusz Puchacz and Sven Michel. Urs Fischer’s wards advanced to the 1/8 finals, meeting with VfL Wolfsburg. Despite a quick missed goal, Union did not wither but quickly responded with a goal scored by Knoche. And at the end of the match, Behrens scored an accurate shot, which took the Berliners to the quarterfinals of the German Cup.

Union Berlin boss Urs Fischer has not got a full squad to pick from. Paul Seguin and Frederik Ronnow have been out of the field for a month, but according to some announcements, they could be in the lineup for the upcoming match. András Schäfer remains out. Fatigue might something to tackle following their exploits on Thursday against Union Saint-Gilloise, though Frankfurt was also involved in Europe which should make tiredness less of a factor.

Union seems most likely to elect a 3-5-2 lineup, choosing Lennart Grill, Danilho Doekhi, Robin Knoche, Diogo Leite, Josip Juranovic, Rani Khedira, Morten Thorsby, Janik Haberer, Niko Giesselmann, Kevin Behrens and Sheraldo Becker.

Final Frankfurt-Union Berlin Prediction & Pick

This looks like a very well matches DFB Pokal quarter-final, yet the value must be with Union, who sits higher than their hosts in the league, boast stronger form, and reached the semi-final stage of this competition as recently as last season. Back the visitors to get the win over the hosts in high-scoring fashion.

Final Frankfurt-Union Berlin Prediction & Pick: FC Union Berlin (+250), Over 2.5 goals (+130)