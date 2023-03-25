Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Welcome to our Diablo 4 Druid Build Guide. In this guide, we will be discussing five different builds you can use to make a painful stinger of a Druid in the game. We have three recommended builds with the respective skill tree allocations that you need to allocate to achieve the optimal build. Since the Open Beta only allows players to reach a maximum of Level 25, we’re only building up 25 skill points. Make sure to check back when the game launches to see the full builds we’ll have prepared by then.

The Shapeshifting Druid not only has the ability to take the form of mighty beasts and creatures, but is also well-versed in both hand-to-hand combat as well as elemental magic: poison, lightning, storm, and earth spells. Unlike its previous incarnations, the Druid in Diablo 4 can shapeshift at will as the skill they use calls for it, remaining in that form for the next three seconds or until he casts another spell that forces him to shapeshift to a new form. In Diablo 4, the Druid can shapeshift into a Werewolf and a Werebear. Also in this game, the Druid is often flanked by animal companions that automatically attack enemies without you having to control them to do so.

Werebear Mauler – Melee Tank Skill Progression: 1. Maul (1/5) 2. Enhanced Maul (1) 3. Pulverize (1/5) 4. Enhanced Pulverize (1) 5. Raging Pulverize (1) 6. Wild Maul (1) 7. Cyclone Armor (1/5) 8. Enhanced Cyclone Armor (1) 9. Preserving Cyclone Armor (1) 10. Cyclone Armor (2/5) 11. Cyclone Armor (3/5) 12. Vine Creeper (1/5) 13. Enhanced Vine Creeper (1) 14. Brutal Vine Creeper (1) 15. Vince Creeper (2/5) 16. Vine Creeper (3/5) 17. Trample (1/5) 18. Enhanced Trample (1) 19. Natural Trample (1) 20. Boulder (1/5) 21. Enhanced Boulder (1) 22. Natural Boulder (1) 23. Crushing Earth (1/3) 24. Petrify (1)

Werebear Mauler is our primary build for the Werebear, building it as a tank with crowd control skills as well as access to Earth Magic. We get the Vine Creeper as our Companion as these keep enemies from crowding you while also poisoning them. We also have Cyclone Armor to buff us up while also adding a passive that disrupts enemy formations, Natural Trample to build up Fortify, and Natural Boulder to utilize the built-up Fortify. Finally, we use Petrify as the ultimate crowd control, encasing enemies in stone and leaving them helpless to your mauling and trampling. While this build doesn’t do a lot of damage, it does help a lot in keeping enemies at bay for your ranged party mates.

Lightning Storm Druid – Ranged Spellcaster Skill Progression: 1. Wind Shear (1/5) 2. Enhanced Wind Shear (1) 3. Lightning Storm (1/5) 4. Enhanced Lightning Storm (1) 5. Raging Lightning Storm (1) 6. Wild Wind Shear (1) 7. Cyclone Armor (1/5) 8. Enhanced Cyclone Armor (1) 9. Innate Cyclone Armor (1) 10. Tornado (1/5) 11. Enhanced Tornado (1) 12. Raging Tornado (1) 13. Ravens (1/5) 14. Enhanced Ravens (1) 15. Ferocious Ravens (1) 16. Heart of the Wild (1/3) 17. Elemental Exposure (1/3) 18. Endless Tempest (1/3) 19. Bad Omen (1/3) 20. Hurricane (1/5) 21. Enhanced Hurricane (1) 22. Natural Hurricane (1) 23. Abundance (1) 24. Cataclysm (1)

With this Spellcaster Druid build, we have our Druid cast spells from afar, leaving their opponents Vulnerable, with both crackling bolts of lightning and furious winds rending the enemy to pieces. We also have Ravens that will take care of any enemies who somehow manage to get near you, and Cyclone Armor that will push back enemies who come too near. This build will clear waves of enemies easily and will not let them get near you at all, all the while debuffing opponents to a state of vulnerability that will make your spells ever more potent. However, this skill build for the Druid will definitely drain your Spirit fast, so we also added ability points on passive skills that increase the Spirit and Spirit Generation of the Druid, allowing them to cast spells for as long as possible before having to fall back to Wind Shear to replenish their Spirit.

Toxic Werewolf – Melee Damage Over Time Skill Progression: 1. Claw (1/5) 2. Enhanced Claw (1) 3. Shred (1/5) 4. Enhanced Shred (1) 5. Raging Shred (1) 6. Fierce Claw (1) 7. Blood Howl (1/5) 8. Enhanced Blood Howl (1) 9. Preserving Blood Howl (1) 10. Heart of the Wild (1/3) 11. Wild Impulses (1/3) 12. Vine Creeper (1/5) 13. Enhanced Vine Creeper (1) 14. Ferocious Vine Creeper (1) 15. Wolves (1/5) 16. Enhanced Wolves (1) 17. Rabies (1/5) 18. Enhanced Rabies (1) 19. Savage Rabies (1) 20. Neurotoxin (1/3) 21. Envenom (1/3) 22. Toxic Claws (1/3) 23. Abundance (1) 24. Lacerate (1)

Werewolves in Diablo 4 exploit their disgustingly dirty claws to shred at enemies and poison them with tetanus and rabies, allowing poison stacks to build up until their opponents succumb to their toxins. We have both Vine Creepers and Wolves as our companions as they both can help build up poison or deal more damage while enemies are poisoned, with Rabies, Neurotoxin, Envenom, and Toxic Claws capping off our build as the final piece in the puzzle in dealing as much poison damage as possible at our enemies.

Not yet set with the Druid? Check out the other classes available in Diablo 4.