Welcome to our Diablo 4 Class Guide. Here, we’ll explain the differences between each class, what their specialties are, and help you determine what class to pick and which playstyle to choose based on how you’d like to enjoy the game. Enjoy your time in Sanctuary and vanquish the legions of hell and the choirs of heaven with our Diablo 4 Class Guide.

In this Diablo 4 Class Guide, we will discuss the differences between each of the five available classes in the game that will be available during the Open Beta. Because of the limited nature of the Open Beta, we’ll only take into account, for now, the information that’s available. Expect this guide to be updated when the game fully releases in June.

With that said, here are the main differences between the five classes based on their playstyle:

Which Diablo 4 Class Should You Pick based on your playstyle

In this section of our Diablo 4 Class Guide, we’ll help you pick the class that fits your preferred playstyle. Long-term fans of Diablo would have a good idea of what each class roughly does, but if you’re lost in that regard, here’s a nifty guide for you:

Melee Tanks and Damage Sponges – Barbarian Class

The Barbarian Class is the main melee tank class in Diablo. They are capable of withstanding high amounts of damage, allowing them to charge headfirst to battle and take on the enemy in close combat. Their ability to taunt the mobs allows them to help keep their allies away from danger. In addition to that, some Barbarian Class builds also allow the Barbarian to increase their damage as they hack away at opponents and receive punishment. Some other builds allow the Barbarian to give buffs to nearby allies, which will definitely be useful in the game’s community-based World Events.

As a side note, specifically for Diablo 4, Barbarians are the best characters to play as if you’re big on weapon collection. The Barbarian’s Arsenal Specialization in Diablo 4 allows them to carry four weapons at once at all times: a polearm, a bludgeon, and a pair of one-handed weapons. If you’re into collecting weapons and carrying them all to battle, this one’s for you.

Glass Cannon with High Risk, High Reward gameplay – Sorcerer Class

If you like dealing out high amounts of damage and using the elements to defeat mobs in all sorts of different situations, the Sorcerer Class is for you. Having access to different elemental types allows the Sorcerer to adapt to the situation and use spells that will work best for their needs. Sorcerers are also capable of using their spells for crowd control, pinning opponents in one place before unleashing devastating area-of-effect spells. Never mind that you’re the squishiest of the bunch – you deal pain just as much as you’re willing to take.

If you want flashy spells and bombastic explosions, then the Sorcerer is for you.

Versatility and Mobility – Rogue Class

The Rogue is one of the most popular classes in Diablo 4. They dance around the battlefield and switch between melee and ranged at will. At the start, Rogues don’t do a lot of damage, but their mobility skills allow them to keep a safe distance from enemies, lose their attention, or maneuver themselves to the high ground. However, when built correctly, Rogues usually have the highest DPS (damage per second) in the entire party and use their devastating skills to take down big bosses.

If you like playing with your prey, the Rogue is the best class for you.

Pets and Ferocity – Druid Class

Next are the Druids who have the ability to shapeshift into different creatures, harnessing their skills to their advantage. Druids can instantly switch between their human form and their animal form as they cast the relevant spell. They are also perennially flanked by two wolf companions that will attack at will without the player having to command them to do so. Druids have access to both physical skills as well as Earth and Storm Skills, differentiating them from the Barbarian Class in terms of role. Their magic is often used to apply status effects on enemies, stunning them or slowing them down. To strengthen their affinity with spirit animals, they can make offerings to them.

If you like getting in tune with your bestial self, then the Druid will really fit you.

Collecting the Souls of your Enemies – Necromancer Class

The Necromancer Class has the most versatility among all of the classes in Diablo 4 at launch. Necromancers, depending on their build, Necromancers can be the party’s main debuff giver, its crowd controller, or DPS. Blizzard actually gave a name to the Necromancer’s different playstyles: Bone, Darkness, Blood, and The Army. Bone skills deal straightforward physical damage. Darkness deals powerful debuffs on enemies that weaken them and make them ripe for your harvest. Blood deals damage over time against enemies with high armor, while The Army has the player raising the dead to fight for them. Unique to the Necromancer Class is the Book of the Dead, which allows the Necromancer to modify their army of the dead, upgrading their skeleton soldiers to skeleton mages and flesh monsters.

If that sounds fun to you, then the Necromancer Class is your pick.

For more on Diablo IV, be sure to stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.