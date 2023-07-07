One of the biggest announcements during the latest Diablo Update Developer Livestream is the reveal of the new class Blood Knight in Diablo Immortal. Here are the important information you need to know about Diablo Immortal's Blood Knight class, including its release date, its mechanics, and some lore information about the new class.

Diablo Immortal Blood Knight Release Date: July 13, 2023

Diablo Immortal's newest class, the Blood Knight, will be arriving in the game on July 13, 2023, just a week after its official reveal.

It's a big month for the entire Diablo franchise as its massively profitable mobile game and its biggest game to date are both getting massive content updates this month. As for the mobile Diablo game, this massive content update comes in the form of a new class called the Blood Knight, a vampire-hunting, dashing character that uses a pair of twin polearms to skewer foes and suck the blood out of them. This new class is the first class added to the Diablo franchise since the introduction of the Crusader back in 2014, which makes this a very momentous event indeed for Diablo Immortal.

Gameplay

The new class was described by the developers as a “good room clear” type of character, which means it handles large crowds of adds and mobs easily. Its primary skill has it skewering an enemy and bashing it to the ground while it's piked through the polearm, stunning enemies that are caught within a small radius of the bash. The character also adapts its attacks between melee or ranged attacks depending on its proximity to the enemy, making them a versatile character that's good for many situations.

Finally, the new class has a transformation skill called “Abomination,” which, when activated, turns the Blood Knight into a ferocious monster that uses blood skills to eradicate foes. Transforming into the Abomination gives the Blood Knight access to two new skills: one that turns the Abomination into a ball of blood that dashes forward and damages enemies, and another that gives the Abomination a three-hit combo attack that sends it flying into the air and down to the ground with an AoE stun.

This new Blood Knight class will surely be an interesting new plaything for those playing the mobile Diablo game, and the devs know that. So, players will be able to try out the new class by switching to it temporarily, with a 1-day cooldown between switches. This will let players take a taste of the bloody tasty new class without fully committing to a class change.

Story

The Blood Knight is described as very closely linked to the vampires of Sanctuary. Vampires are partly undead who feeds on the blood of mortals, and whose bite could convert mortals into vampirism or into thralls. Blood Knights are in the process of becoming a thrall, but for some reason the process has been frozen, which then lends the Blood Knight benefits like seeing in the dark and being able to sense blood from miles away – but also drawbacks: the violent tendencies, the abomination that lies within, and the deep, unflinching feeling that they need to feed, complete with their bloodshot red eyes and black veins – they are just as feared by other mortals as any other vampire in Sanctuary.

That's the latest news for the new class in Diablo Immortal. For more Diablo content, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.