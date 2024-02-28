The Arizona Diamondbacks came out of nowhere and made it all the way to the World Series last season, yet few are predicting them to become champions this year. The team will want to once again exceed expectations, and that journey starts during spring training. The majority of the Diamondbacks' roster will return, and the team is also bringing in Joc Pederson, Randal Grichuk, and Eduardo Rodriguez, which will only make them scarier for the rest of the league.
Of course, Corbin Carroll is the player that makes it all work. The outfielder was the rookie of the year and looks to be the future of the league. Because he was a rookie last season, a lot of fans still haven't seen much of him in action. Fans will surely want to change that, though, and they can do so by watching Arizona's spring training games, many of which will be on fuboTV.
Diamondbacks 2024 spring training schedule
The Diamondbacks have a number of intriguing matchups in spring training, including three rematch games against the Texas Rangers, the team they lost to in the World Series in 2023. Their entire schedule is below.
Feb. 23 @ Rockies – MLB.TV – (L) 3-0
Feb. 24 vs. Rockies – MLB.TV – (W) 6-2
Feb. 25 vs. White Sox – (W) 5-0
Feb. 26 @ Athletics – (L) 9-8
Feb. 27 vs. Rangers (L) 10-3
Feb. 28 @ Guardians: 1:05 p.m. MT
Feb. 29 vs. Giants: 1:10 p.m. MT
March 1 @ Reds: 6:05 p.m. MT
March 2 @ Angels: 1:10 p.m. MT
March 3 vs. Brewers: 1:10 p.m. MT
March 4 @ White Sox: 1:05 p.m. MT
March 5 vs. Padres: 1:10 p.m. MT – MLB.TV
March 7 @ Rangers: 1:05 p.m. MT
March 8 vs. Cubs: 1:10 p.m. MT
March 9 @ Royals/vs. Reds (split-squad): 1:05 p.m. MT / 1:10 p.m. MT
March 10 @ Dodgers: 1:05 p.m. MT
March. 11 vs. Athletics: 1:10 p.m. MT
March 12 vs. Padres: 1:10 p.m. MT – MLB.TV
March 13 vs. Rockies: 1:10 p.m. MT
March 14 vs. Royals: 1:10 p.m. MT – MLB.TV
March 15 @ Brewers: 1:10 p.m. MT
March 16 @ Rangers: 1:05 p.m. MT – MLB.TV
March 17 @ Mariners/vs. Angels (split-squad): 1:10 p.m. MT – MLB.TV
March 18 vs. Athletics: 1:10 p.m. MT
March 19 @ Cubs: 6:05 p.m. MT
March 20 vs. Rockies: 1:10 p.m. MT
March 22 vs. Mariners: 1:10 p.m. MT
March 23 @ Giants/vs. Guardians (split-squad): 1:05 p.m. MT / 1:10 p.m. MT
March 24 @ Brewers: 1:10 p.m. MT
March 25 vs. Guardians: 6:40 p.m. MT – MLB.TV
March 26 vs. Guardians: 12:40 p.m. MT
Diamondbacks TV/streaming guide
The Diamondbacks will have eight of their spring training games on MLB.TV, which means in the local Arizona market, you can watch those games on fuboTV. In addition, 11 of their games will have radio broadcasts. Those can be found on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM or ESPN Phoenix 620 AM. Although the team made the World Series last year, they are still an up-and-coming team, which means they have the potential to be a problem for a long time. So, you will want to make sure and tune in to watch it all unfold.