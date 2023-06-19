The Arizona Diamondbacks are on the road to take on the Milwaukee Brewers. Check out our MLB odds series as we give out a Diamondbacks-Brewers prediction and pick. We also let you know how to watch the game.

The Diamondbacks are at the top of a very tough NL West division. They have won six of their last 10 and hold a 20-11 road record. As a team, the Diamondbacks are third in the MLB in batting average, fifth in OPS and fifth in runs scored. They have come through as an offense and that is a big reason for their success this season. On the mound, Arizona has trotted out a few different pitchers and are bottom half of the league in ERA. They are also bottom half of the league in strikeouts and walks allowed.

The Brewers are leading the NL Central division by just half a game, but they are coming off a sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates. As a team, the Brewers are struggling at the plate as they are bottom half of the league in most categories. However, Milwaukee is pretty good on the mound. They have the 12th best ERA, 10th best WHIP and have allowed the sixth fewest hits.

The pitching matchup in this game is a good one. Merrill Kelly will take the ball for Arizona while Corbin Burnes is on the mound for the Brewers.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Brewers Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+176)

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-215)

Over: 7.5 (-118)

Under: 7.5 (-104)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Brewers

TV: Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Kelly is having a great season. He is 8-3 with a 3.04 ERA and just 58 hits allowed in 83 innings pitched. Kelly also has 89 strikeouts in those innings. On the road, Kelly is 5-0 with a 2.12 ERA, so he is even better when pitching away from Arizona. The Diamondbacks will need him to be at his best in this game.

Kelly already has a start against the Brewers this season. In that start, he pitched well, but walked away with the loss. Kelly went six innings, allowed three runs on just one hit and struck out seven. Kelly was unhittable in that game, but walked four. If he can cut down on the free passes, the Diamondbacks will cover this spread.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

Burnes has not been pitching to his normal Cy Young potential, but he is throwing well. Burnes has allowed just 63 hits in 83 2/3 innings pitched. He does only have 83 strikeouts, so those numbers are a bit down this season. He has a start against the Diamondbacks this season already. In that start, Burnes was incredible. He went eight scoreless innings and allowed just three hits and struck out eight. If Burnes can have that same type of performance in this game, the Brewers will keep this close and cover the spread.

Final Diamondbacks-Brewers Prediction & Pick

This game should be close with these two pitchers on the mound. A close game will favor the underdog. With that said, expect the Brewers to cover the spread, even if they do not win the game. As for the over/under, 7.5 is not a big number and it could go either way.

Final Diamondbacks-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Brewers +1.5 (-215), Under 7.5 (-104)