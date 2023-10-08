The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Los Angeles Dodgers for the second game of the NLDS Monday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Diamondbacks-Dodgers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Diamondbacks were in full control of the first game in this series. Arizona started the game off with five straight hits, and that resulted in five runs. In total, the Diamondbacks put up six first inning runs, and they followed that up with three second inning runs. That lead was too much for the Dodgers to overcome, and the Diamondbacks ended up winning the game 11-2. Arizona slugged four home runs in the win. Corbin Carroll, Tommy Pham, Gabriel Moreno, and Alek Thomas we the home run hitters for the Diamondbacks in the game. Merrill Kelly did a great job holding the momentum, and shutting down the Dodgers. Kelly went 6 1/3 shutout innings, struck out five, and he allowed just three hits.

As mentioned, the Dodgers were not good in game one. Kershaw recorded just one out in the game. He allowed six runs on six hits, and gave up a home run. Evan Sheehan was his replacement, and he did a good job saving the bullpen. Sheehan threw 3 2/3 innings, allowed three runs on four hits, and struck out four on the game. Offensively, Will Smith had two hits, and the only two RBI for the Dodgers.

Zac Gallen will take the ball for the Diamondbacks. Bobby Miller will make his first postseason appearance, and start for the Dodgers.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Playoffs Odds: Diamondbacks-Dodgers Game 2 Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-160)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+132)

Over: 8 (-122)

Under: 8 (+100)

How To Watch Diamondbacks-Dodgers Game 2

Time: 9:07 PM ET/6:07 PM PT

TV: TBS

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Gallen has made a start this postseason already, and it went well. He threw six innings, and allowed just two runs against the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card round. However, the Dodgers are a much better team, and they will prove to be a tougher matchup for Gallen. However, with the first postseason start under his belt, Gallen should be able to calm the nerves much easier, and pitch a good game.If he can have a similar start to his first one, the Diamondbacks will cover the spread.

The Diamondbacks are facing a rookie pitcher in this game, and it is never easy to make your first postseason start. It does help that he is pitching at home, but Arizona had success against him at Dodger Stadium this season. In his start at Dodger Stadium, Miller went six innings, allowed four runs on seven hits, and struck out just four. Arizona made it very hard on Miller in the game, and that is exactly what they need to do in this one. I imagine it will be a shorter leash for the Dodgers' rookie, but the Diamondbacks can still do some damage. If they can put up four or five runs again, the Diamondbacks will have no problem covering the spread.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers need to come out swinging in this game. Giving Miller some run support is going to be very important in this game. Luckily, the Dodgers are very good against Gallen this season. In two starts against the Dodgers this season, Gallen has thrown 10 innings, allowed 15 hits, struck out 10, walked six, and he has an ERA of 9.90. The Dodgers have been able to crush Gallen, and that needs to be the case in this one. If they can have the same type of game, they will have a great chance to cover the spread.

Final Diamondbacks-Dodgers Game 2 Prediction & Pick

As mentioned, making your firs postseason start is very hard. Especially against a hot team like the Diamondbacks. I am fully expecting Bobby Miller to go through some struggles in this game. What makes it tough to bet the Diamondbacks is how bad Gallen has been against Los Angeles. However, I am going to stick with Gallen and the Diamondbacks to cover the spread. They are playing good baseball, and I think they can keep this within a run.

Final Diamondbacks-Dodgers Game 2 Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-160), Over 8 (-122)