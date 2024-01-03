The Diamondbacks have made another free agency addition as they look to double down on their World Series run.

The Arizona Diamondbacks shocked the MLB world when they made a run to the World Series in 2023. While they might've come up short, the Diamondbacks are ready to prove that they're here to stay.

Arizona's latest move saw the Diamondbacks agree to a deal with shortstop Kevin Newman, via Jon Heyman of USA Today. The terms of Newman's contract have yet to be revealed.

Newman spent the first five years of his MLB career with the Pittsburgh Pirates before joining the Cincinnati Reds in 2023. Over 505 total games, the shortstop has hit .259 with 23 home runs, 171 RBI and 38 stolen bases.

Injuries have held Newman back the past two seasons as he didn't appear in more than 78 games either year. When healthy, offense hasn't necessarily been Newman's bread and butter. His best season came back in 2019, he he hit .306 with 12 home runs, 64 home runs and 16 stolen bases. Newman hasn't had more than six home runs, 40 RBI and eight stolen bases since.

Still, the shortstop will be a valuable veteran addition for the Diamondbacks. Alongside shortstop, Newman has spent time all around the infield and even played four games in the outfield. Arizona can play Newman all around the diamond when needed. That type of versatility is crucial over a 162-game season.

Kevin Newman certainly isn't the splashiest addition the Diamondbacks could make. But he is a sensible signing who provides veteran experience Arizona covets. He won't singlehandedly lead the D'Backs back to the World Series. But Newman will now join an Arizona roster with high expectations and a chip on their shoulder.