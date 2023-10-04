For the first time since 2017, the Arizona Diamondbacks have found themselves in the postseason. General manager Mike Hazen played a massive role in getting the Diamondbacks back into playoff contention.

Because of that, Arizona has signed Hazen to a contract extension through the 2028 season, via Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. The GM was originally signed through 2025 with his new contract superseding that pact. Bottom line, Hazen is poised to man his post with the Diamondbacks for the forseeable future.

With most teams already in the offseason, the Diamondbacks could feel other organizations were looking to poach Hazen. The Boston Red Sox – who have already fired Chaim Bloom – in fact called Arizona to see the availbility of Hazen.

The GM spent 12 years in Boston and has direct ties to the organization. However, Diamondbacks President Derrick Hall stated that the team wouldn't be open to allowing the Red Sox to interview him. Hall's intentions seem a bit more clearer, now that the Diamondbacks have locked up Hazen long term.

Mike Hazen joined the Diamondbacks as their GM back in 2017, the last time Arizona saw the postseason. While he has had to endure numerous losing seasons, Hazen has also built a talented group of young players around Corbin Carroll and Zac Gallen.

Now that Arizona has tasted the postseason, they aren't looking to leave anytime soon. With Hazen the architect of their rebuild, the GM understands exactly what the team needs to succeed. The Diamondbacks clearly believe and think Hazen is the right man for the job.