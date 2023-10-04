The Arizona Diamondbacks are just one win away from the NLDS after beating the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series on Tuesday and needless to say, they have Evan Longoria to thank.

The veteran third baseman made several important defensive plays, most notably snagging a Tyrone Taylor liner in the fifth before doubling up Willy Adames to help his team get out of a bases-loaded jam. Following the series opener, Longoria had a special message for the young D-Backs that was surely relatable after his involvement in the victory.

“A lot of these games are going to come down to one or two big moments,” Longoria said. “We have to be ready and be prepared for those.”

Prepared they were. Longoria barely started at third base this season, serving as more of a mentor for Arizona. In fact, he played just 41 games at the hot corner. But, manager Torey Lovullo was confident the veteran was the right man to be on the field in Game 1.

The Diamondbacks went down 3-0 early but as Longoria said, one or two moments proved to be crucial. NL Rookie of the Year frontrunner Corbin Carroll smacked a no-doubter two-run home run in third and then Ketel Marte clubbed an absolute bomb into the right field seats right after his teammate. Gabriel Moreno also homered in the fourth before Christian Walker capped off his impressive night with a two-run double in the top of the ninth to give Arizona a pair of insurance runs.

Walker was extremely impressed with Longoria's performance and hit the 36-year-old with the ultimate praise:

“Incredible,” said Walker. “The guy just continues to rise to the occasion when we need him. Not only is he an excellent veteran presence, but when the moment calls for it, he is amazing.”

You better believe Longoria will be in the starting lineup Wednesday as the Diamondbacks look to secure their berth in the NLDS.