The Arizona Diamondbacks' 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the NLCS was a perfect exposition of the resolve that has carried this team up to this point. After finishing fourth in the NL West a year ago, the Diamondbacks stand just three wins away from a trip to their first World Series since their legendary 2001 championship. Rookie sensation Corbin Carroll has been a major part of this team's resurgence in the National League playoff picture. He had a message for the fans and for the doubters after Thursday's thrilling walk-off win.

“We've been in it all year, right? We've been grinding since day one, and so I think the confidence comes from that,” Carroll said. “The fact that all these guys, we're still united. We came out of some of the rough times, and we're ready for it.”

The Diamondbacks came into this game with their backs against the wall, down 2-0 against a scorching hot Phillies team. Rookie right-hander Brandon Pfaadt gave his team the game of his life, tossing 5.2 scoreless innings with nine strikeouts and just two hits allowed. Andrew Saalfrank allowed a run in relief on a wild pitch to give Philadelphia a 1-0 lead in the seventh.

Arizona bounced back quickly, getting the leadoff man aboard in the bottom of the seventh. Yuli Gurriel knocked in the run with a clutch double to level the score. Then, with a man on third and no outs, the Diamondbacks failed to get the go-ahead run across. Total momentum killer.

But the Diamondbacks weren't out of it. Bryce Harper got himself into scoring position in the top of the 9th, but Paul Sewald got a clutch strikeout against Alec Bohm to get out of the jam. Gurriel got aboard again in the bottom of the ninth and stole second, advancing to third on an infield single. Trea Turner threw Gurriel out at home to turn up the pressure even more. But with two outs and the bases loaded, Ketel Marte clutched up and drove in Pavin Smith to walk it off and vault Arizona back into the series.

That's what this team does. The Diamondbacks don't have a ton of elite talent, particularly on offense, but they've figured out how to win games. Down but never out, and that's what Corbin Carroll was talking about.

Carroll is a lock for NL Rookie of the Year, and he's Arizona's MVP. The youngster went 0-4 tonight, but he came into this game hitting .333 in the postseason with two home runs. On top of that, he's Arizona's most versatile and valuable defender. Game 4 is Friday night in Phoenix, and Joe Mantiply will have the ball as the Diamondbacks look to even the series.