Arizona Diamondbacks star Corbin Carroll is among the chief contenders for the National League Rookie of the Year for a number of reasons. On Tuesday night, he added to his stellar 2023 campaign when he launched a two-run home run in the third inning of Game 1 of the NL Wild Card series against the Milwaukee Brewers, thus making him the youngest ever in the history of the Arizona franchise to send one deep in a postseason contest, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

“At 23 years and 43 days old, Corbin Carroll is the youngest Diamondbacks player to hit a home run in a playoff game.”

Carroll's home run went for 444 feet and drove fellow Diamondbacks youngster Geraldo Perdomo to home plate to cut Milwaukee's lead down to a run. The Diamondbacks grabbed the lead later in the same inning with Ketel Marte hitting a solo homer.

For the inside story on the next Shohei Ohtani, listen below:

There is no denying that Carroll is a huge reason why the Diamondbacks are back playing in the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Corbin Carroll led Arizona in the regular season with a bWAR of 5.4, while slashing .285/.362/.506 with 25 home runs, 76 RBIs, and 54 stolen bases. He is contributing in a lot of ways to the Diamondbacks, who sneaked into the playoffs by barely edging out the Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres, and the Cincinnati Reds for the third and final Wild Card ticket in the National League with an 84-78 record.

With Carroll in the fold, the Diamondbacks have a superstar in the making who should shine even more if Arizona makes a surprise deep run in the playoffs.