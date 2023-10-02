A Miami Marlins loss in Pittsburgh and an Arizona Diamondbacks defeat to the Houston Astros on Sunday confirmed that the Diamondbacks will face off against the Brewers in the NL Wild Card Round. It is a repeat of the 2011 NLDS, a series the Brewers won to give them their first playoff series victory in 29 years.

These two clubs faced off six times in the regular season, with three-game slates in April and June. The Diamondbacks took two of three in each, giving them a 4-2 record versus the Brewers on the year. With a spot in the NLDS on the line, here are a pair of bold predictions for the NL Wild Card Series between the Diamondbacks and Brewers.

Arizona will negate Milwaukee's advantage in starting pitching

During the regular season, the Diamondbacks' starting rotation finished 21st in the Majors with a 4.67 ERA. The Brewers, meanwhile, were sixth with an ERA of 3.97. While Milwaukee has a perceived advantage, the playoffs could nullify that.

Milwaukee faced Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly twice each, and the Arizona aces held their opponent to a 1.67 ERA across 27 innings pitched. As for the Brewers, they started Corbin Burnes twice against the D-Backs but also rolled out Julio Tehran, Colin Rea, and Wade Miley as starting pitchers, as well as the Major League debut of Janson Junk. Don't expect Arizona to face a backend starter like Tehran or Rea when Milwaukee has the likes of Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta rested and ready to go.

As for the Diamondbacks, the club did not secure a playoff spot until September 30. With the NL Wild Card series starting Tuesday, the club chose not to start Zac Gallen on three days' rest, instead putting rookie Brandon Pfaadt on the mound for a likely matchup against Corbin Burnes.

Pfaadt's rookie season has been filled with ups and downs. The club called him up in May and the right-hander posted an 8.37 ERA through five starts. Pfaadt spent much of the next two months in the minors before returning to the rotation in August with improved results. Since his return to the Majors, the rookie has a 4.14 ERA in 11 appearances, including a pair of starts in September of 5+ innings pitched and no earned runs allowed. He will have nothing to lose out there, as the pressure is on 2022 NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes to perform. Any solid start from the 24-year-old will be a positive.

Gallen would start Game 2 on regular rest, leaving Merrill Kelly as the Game 3 starter should the series extend to the must-win contest. As for the Brewers, the order will likely be Burnes, Woodruff, and then Peralta. Woodruff and Peralta will both have gone at least 10 days without appearing in a game. While some time off can be beneficial, it is difficult to get back into that competitive zone after such a long time off, especially for a playoff game. The Diamondbacks starters will all be on regular rest and will go from crucial starts late in September to just as important contests in the postseason.

Arizona's speed won't be a major factor

The Diamondbacks lead all playoff teams with 161 stolen bases and Brewers catchers have not been very successful at holding runners on this year — throwing out just 16% of potential base stealers — but the narrative could shift during the playoffs. Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, and Freddy Peralta have all been good at preventing base stealers during their careers. Since 2019, the team has thrown out 32% of base stealers with this trio on the mound.

Teams hate to make outs on the basepaths, and while every base is crucial in the playoffs — especially in such a short series — managers take fewer risks when the season is on the line. The postseason pitch clock could also be a factor. Will umpires enforce it as strictly as the regular season, or will pitchers and batters be given more breathing room as the umps try not to have too much of an influence on the game?

With Corbin Carroll (54 stolen bases) leading the way, the Diamondbacks will still be a threat on the basepaths but expect a bit more conservative play in the NL Wild Card series.