Los Angeles Dodgers manager Brian Roberts named Lance Lynn the team's Game 3 starter in the NLDS against the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

The Dodgers fell down in the series 1-0 with an 11-2 loss in Game 1 of the series, and are trying to tie the series with a win in Game 2. Clayton Kershaw was pulled from Game 1 after recording just one out and giving up six earned runs.

The Dodgers are sending Bobby Miller to the mound in Game 2. The rotation has been a question for the Dodgers entering the postseason, however, Bobby Miller gave them some quality innings this season in 22 starts.

This will be Miller's first postseason start, as he is just a 24-year-old rookie. It is always a question as to how young players will handle the postseason spotlight, especially if it is their first start. The Dodgers need Miller to give them a quality start tonight.

The Dodgers added Lance Lynn in a trade with the Chicago White Sox during the season. Lynn struggled mightily with the White Sox. While Lynn's 4.36 ERA in 11 starts is not lighting the world on fire, it is better than his 6.47 ERA that he posted with the White Sox in 21 games before the series.

The Dodgers came into the playoffs as one of the favorites in the national league, but they have a real series on their hands with the Diamondbacks, and the starting pitching continues to present uncertainty. The bats will have to come alive in Game 2.