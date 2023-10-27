Snakes Alive. Just those two words encapsulate the crazy run that the Arizona Diamondbacks have had over the 2023 postseason. Now in the World Series, they will look to secure the second championship in franchise history by taking down the Texas Rangers. How did such a plain sign with a random phrase become such a sensation?

A man by the name of Jeff Guzzardo is the culprit behind the now-famous sign that he brought to Game 3 of the NLCS between the Diamondbacks and heavily favored Philadelphia Phillies. He told Sam Blum of The Athletic that he simply wanted to bring a sign to the game but that he is not a fan of the big ones that can block fans' view of the field.

“I was just supporting the D-Backs, it’s no big deal,” Guzzardo said, via The Athletic. “But if it caught on fire and creates some excitement, that’s great.”

Guzzardo is neither a huge online presence nor a die-hard Diamondbacks fan. He described himself more like a casual fan of the team, saying that he follows and roots for D-Backs. He's from Chicago but now lives roughly half an hour from Chase Field and played baseball through college. His actions have given a name to the D-Backs playoff run.

The sign went viral online and immediately became the slogan for the Diamondbacks after they won Game 3 in comeback fashion. After a bigger comeback in Game 4 and a decisive loss in Game 5, Arizona stole two games on the Phillies' home field to win the National League pennant. The scrappy, young underdogs defied what most of the baseball world believed they could do.

Shirts with the saying, still appearing in the plain text and color as the original sign, were made quickly. Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald has one.

“It’s kind of fun,” Guzzardo said, via The Athletic. “My intention was not to gain any notoriety or anything. I guess maybe I was trying to boost morale or get some momentum going.”

Guzzardo definitely got some momentum going. Although he didn’t intend to make any fuss with his sign, he has become a key figure in Diamondbacks lore at a rapid pace. He will be back at the ballpark for Game 4 of the World Series.