In an 0-2 hole against the defending National League champions, the Arizona Diamondbacks are inserting Tommy Pham into the outfield, manager Torey Lovullo confirmed on Thursday.

“Arizona D-backs OF Tommy Pham, who has been dealing with turf toe, will play in the outfield for the first time this postseason, Torey Lovullo says, in first big lineup change,” USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported.

The Diamondbacks are in must-win territory after losing the first two games of the series to the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Arizona was beaten 5-3 in Game 1, and crushed by a 10-0 final score in Game 2 on Tuesday.

With a day of rest under their belt, Arizona will play their first home National League Championship Series game since 2007. They were swept by the Colorado Rockies that year. The team hasn't won a home NLCS game since capturing the World Series in 2001, and the hope in Arizona is that that will change either on Thursday or Friday night.

Tommy Pham has been serving as the team's designated hitter since the end of the regular season as he continues to manage turf toe. The 35-year-old has gone 0-for-8 with three strikeouts in the first two games of the series, but he's 7-for-22 with six runs scored in five playoff games this year.

The D-Backs lineup will go up against Ranger Suarez on Thursday; Pham is 0-for-2 against the lefty with two walks and a strikeout. It's a must-win game for an Arizona team looking to make an improbable comeback and prevent Philadelphia from advancing to their second consecutive World Series.