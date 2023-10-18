Throughout the postseason, the Arizona Diamondbacks have been the biggest surprise, vanquishing every team in their path. However, against the Phillies in the NLCS, the Diamondbacks now find themselves in an 0-2 hole.

However, Geraldo Perdomo doesn't view it as too much of a deficit. While the Diamondbacks will need to scratch and claw their way back into the NLCS, Perdomo says Arizona is ready for the challenge, via PHNX.

“We have to come back with that same energy, same hunger, same ambition,” Perdomo said. “It's not done yet.”

Game 1 saw Arizona put up quite the fight and fall 5-3 after giving up a fair of home runs. Game 2 was a different story however, as the Phillies cruised to a 10-0 victory. The series will now shift back to Arizona and Chase Field as the D-Backs look to get back in the win column.

While the Phillies may hold a 2-0 lead, the Diamondbacks are in the NLCS for a reason. They have the third most runs scored out of any team in the playoffs with 33. They've found their power stroke as Arizona's 14 playoff home runs rank second among postseason teams. Their Game 2 blow out skewed any of of Arizona's pitching stats, but the Diamondbacks still have the third-best postseason ERA among teams still remaining.

Unfortunately for Perdomo and company, the Phillies rank higher in all categories. Already facing an 0-2 hole, it'll be a tall task taking down Philadelphia with how they're playing.

But Perdomo isn't ready to give up; 0-2 deficit or not. The Diamondbacks have come too far this season. Perdomo isn't ready to see Arizona's run end in the NLCS.