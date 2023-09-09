The Arizona Diamondbacks are in the most important part of the season as they are right in the middle of the National League wild card hunt. The Diamondbacks are currently 75-68 and hold that coveted final spot. They are one game ahead of the Miami Marlins and have 18 games left in the regular season. It's wild card or nothing for the Diamondbacks as they are in second place in the NL West and trail the first place Los Angeles Dodgers by 12.5 games. A miracle would need to happen for Arizona to win the division. Still, the postseason is very much in play, but those hopes might've taken a hit today due to an injury to 2B Ketel Marte.

The Diamondbacks are in the middle of a massive four game series against the Chicago Cubs who are currently above the Diamondbacks in the wild card standings. Arizona has now won the first three games of the series after a 3-2 extra inning win on Saturday. It wasn't all good news for the Diamondbacks, however, as Ketel Marte exited the game because of right knee soreness, according to a tweet from the Arizona Diamondbacks. Marte has had a terrific season this year and this would be a massive loss if he has to miss any time.

So far this season, Marte is hitting .275 with 22 home runs and 73 RBIs. He has also been extremely solid in the field as the Diamondbacks second baseman. He has a .985 fielding percentage this year and has just eight errors. Hopefully for the Diamondbacks, Marte's knee will feel better quickly and he can return to the lineup.