The Arizona Diamondbacks fell to the Texas Rangers in Game 3 of the World Series, 11-7. But while the Diamondbacks might've lost, reliever Ryne Nelson did something never seen before at the MLB level.

Nelson ended up pitching 5.1 innings in relief in the loss. The Texas Rangers starting pitcher, Andrew Heaney, lasted just five innings. Nelson became the first relief pitcher in MLB playoff history to throw more innings than the winning starting pitcher on the opposing team, via OptaSTATS.

In his 5.1 innings, Nelson allowed three hits and one earned run, striking out seven. However, by the third inning, the Rangers had already done their damage and got out to a 10-0 lead. Arizona was able to battle back, scoring five runs in the eighth inning. They added another two in the ninth, but it wasn't enough to come back from their early deficit.

Heaney did his job for the Rangers. While the bullpen imploded at the end, Heaney allowed just four hits and one earned run over his start. His five innings set the tone for the Rangers and with the offense unloading on Arizona, that consistency helped Texas stake their massive lead.

Heaney and the Rangers are now up 3-1 in the series. They are one game away from taking down the Diamondbacks and winning the World Series. Arizona is going to need more pitching performances like Ryne Nelson's to keep their playoff dreams alive. The Diamondbacks' only hope has to be that a performance like Nelson's comes earlier in the game rather than later.

Arizona can no longer afford to face a 10-run deficit entering the eighth inning.