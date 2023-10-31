The Arizona Diamondbacks are down 2-1 after a Game 3 World Series loss to the Texas Rangers. The Rangers beat the Diamondbacks with a score of 3-1. One of the highlight points in the game came when Gabriel Moreno was called for a strike in the ninth inning. Torey Lovullo disagreed with the call and was mad hours after the game.

Torey Lovullo is still upset about Arizona's Game 3 loss

The Diamondbacks manager woke up at 3:30 in the morning “steaming” over the strike Alfonso Marquez called on Moreno, per Bob Nightengale. Arizona caught breaks of their own AB, and the call on Moreno was not the deciding factor in the game.

The D-backs struggled on both sides of the ball. None of their hitters could muster up a home run and the team ended the game with just one scored run. Their cold performances came after being on target in Game 2.

Arizona put 11 points on the board in the second matchup of the World Series. Gabriel Moreno hit a home run to go with one RBI. Meanwhile, Tommy Pham scored a team-high two runs in the game. The D-backs expect more of Ketel Marte, who was hot during the NLCS.

Marte was responsible for two RBI in Game 2, but none in Game 3. Arizona's offense could not stand the all-around pitching performance from the Rangers. Everyone in Texas' pitching lineup had at least one strikeout.

The Diamondbacks enter Game 4 in a desperate situation. Arizona needs to win to even up the series and regain some momentum. Torey Lovullo will channel his energy into helping the D-backs get a win at home.