Joc Pederson is reportedly in talks with the Diamondbacks.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are not done signing players through free agency yet, as the front office aims to finalize the roster for the upcoming season. As a result, the franchise is reportedly taking a look at veteran outfielder, Joc Pederson.

Arizona is hoping to acquire someone who can serve as a designated hitter and Pederson might be that guy, per Buster Olney of ESPN. The Diamondbacks have reportedly been in talks with him.

“The Diamondbacks have been talking with free agent outfielder Joc Pederson. They've been looking for a DH type.”

Joc Pederson has played in the MLB since 2014. During his tenure in the league, Pederson has played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves, and the San Francisco Giants. If he signs with the Diamondbacks, it'd be the fifth team he's played for in his career.

But it makes sense why Arizona would want Pederson to serve as a DH for them. He holds a career .237 batting average with 186 home runs and 485 RBIs. Additionally, his veteran presence would be a welcome to the roster as well.

The Diamondbacks are coming off a surprising season where they made a World Series appearance. They ultimately lost the series to the Texas Rangers 4-1. But it was an impressive run for this ream regardless. Nobody pegged them as a championship contender and yet they beat out everyone in the National League.

Perhaps Joc Pederson can be the missing key to push the Diamondbacks forward. We'll see how it plays out, but Arizona is one of the most intriguing teams for the 2024 season.