Despite all their expectations entering the season, the New York Mets enter the 2023 MLB trade deadline looking like clear sellers. While Tommy Pham might be one of the first names on the chopping block, he doesn't seem to care about the Mets' recent struggles.

With their 48-54 record, the Mets are firmly out of the playoff race and 17 games back in the NL East. While a Wild Card berth could happen, it would take quite the surge. Pham has seen just how disapointing the Mets have been this year, but he doesn't seem to care, via Bleacher Report.

“Much worse things have happened in the world,” Pham said of New York being sellers.

Perhaps Pham's ambivalence comes from a place of franchise insecurity. New York has already traded David Robertson. Pham is on a one-year contract, meaning a trade would at least give the Mets a prospect or two before the outfielder enters free agency. If New York keeps selling off, Pham is a prime candidate to be traded.

While his status as a rental might hold back his trade value, Pham has been solid when given an opportunity this season. In 76 games this season, Pham is hitting .266 with nine home runs, 35 RBI and 11 stolen bases.

The Mets certainly aren't making the World Series push they were hoping for. However, Tommy Pham has tried to quiet New York's disappointment. While a trade may be likely, New York might want Pham to start caring about winning a little more as long as he is in New York.